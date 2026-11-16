Drake Maye Injury Update: Patriots QB Done for Season?

The latest Drake Maye injury update is a brutal one for the New England Patriots.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Nov. 16 that Maye suffered a significant leg injury, and his 2026 season could be over.

“Drake Maye is believed to have suffered a significant lower leg injury that will keep him out an extended period of time,” Rapoport tweeted, citing sources. “It’s even possible that Maye will miss the rest of the season.”

Maye suffered the injury early in the Patriots’ loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany on Sunday. The quarterback appeared to suffer the injury after Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson brought him to the ground on New England’s first drive of the game.

Patriots fans might have been able to hold out hope for the sole reason that Maye didn’t appear injured as the play happened. In fact, he walked to the locker room under his own power and wasn’t ruled out until halftime.

Among those hopeful was Patriots analyst Scott Zolak, who repeatedly wondered during the broadcast why Maye hadn’t returned. When the Patriots ruled out Maye, Zolak speculated Maye might have a high ankle sprain. That would have likely kept the MVP runner-up from a season ago out multiple weeks, but Rapoport’s report makes it sound the injury is even more serious.

Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams might have tipped the team’s hand in his postgame media session. Williams was talking about the field’s playing surface in Germany when he mentioned two star players might have suffered season-ending injuries on Sunday. Hutchinson also left the game early, appearing to suffer a significant knee injury after celebrating in the first quarter, and Maye presumably was the second player.

Regardless, the Patriots will have to make some sort of move to replace Maye on the depth chart. Tommy DeVito will presumably start when New England returns from its bye in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The only quarterback on the Patriots’ roster right now is rookie Behren Morton. New England drafted Morton in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. Morton completed 66 percent of his passes during his senior seasons, throwing 22 touchdowns to six interceptions for the Red Raiders.

The Patriots fell to 5-5 with the loss Sunday in Germany. New England’s schedule is a gauntlet the rest of the way, too. The Patriots get the winless Chargers out of the bye, but then they have a stretch in which they play three straight division leaders: Buffalo, Minnesota and Kansas City.