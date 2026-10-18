Patriots LT Will Campbell Graded by PFF Following Return From Injury vs. Jets

During his rookie season, New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell suffered a knee injury that he never really recovered from. Even when he was back on the field, it was a struggle. So, it’s only natural that there were some concerns about him going into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Campbell went down with a knee injury a week ago against the Las Vegas Raiders. Initially, it looked like he’d be out for a few weeks, but he made a rapid recovery and was back on the field. Still, there was some concern he’d struggle compared to where he’d been earlier this season.

Per PFF, that concern was unfounded, though. Campbell had a phenomenal game for the Patriots in their win. In particular, against the pass rush.

Campbell faced 35 pass rush snaps on Sunday. He would not allow a sack or a hurry, and only gave up 1 hit and 1 QB pressure. That amounted to a 98.6 pass block efficiency.

PFF grades are on a 0-100 scale. That comes from a play-by-play breakdown, where players are graded on a -2 to +2 scale. A 0 grade for a player is a neutral or expected outcome. 60 ends up being an average grade by PFF standards. So, Campbell was phenomenal.

That helped the Patriots offense stretch the ball downfield in the passing game. Quarterback Drake Maye finished with 235 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. Along the way, the Patriots put up 26 points in the win.

The Latest on New England Patriots LT Will Campbell’s Injury

Going into Sunday, the Patriots didn’t know for certain if Will Campbell would play or not. There had been some hints in practice that he was progressing in the right direction, but nothing was set in stone. So, the fact that he was so good for the Patriots can’t be understated.

After the game, Campbell was happy with where he was in his injury recovery. There weren’t any setbacks that he suffered in the game, too, which means he should also be on the field on Thursday.

“I’ll be good to go Thursday night,” Campbell said.

That’s a big deal for the Patriots. Injuries are stacking up along the offensive line. That includes three new injuries that popped up against the Jets. Morgan Moses, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Ben Brown all went down. For now, their statuses are up in the air. They’re just joining the long list of injured offensive linemen.

Patriots Rookie Caleb Lomu Forced Into Action Again

For the second week in a row, Patriots rookie Caleb Lomu was forced into action following an injury. This time, he needed to go into right tackle, replacing Morgan Moses.

As a replacement, Lomu was great a week ago. PFF gave him a 98.0 pass block efficiency rating despite not getting the start. That would continue against the Jets.

Lomu was in on 30 pass block reps. He didn’t give up a single sack, hurry, QB hit, or pressure. That earned him an incredible 100.0 pass block efficiency from PFF.

When the Patriots drafted Lomu, the plan was for him to develop and maybe be an injury replacement. Eventually, he’d replace Moses long-term. Now, with the injury, he may be getting thrown into the fire. So far, he’s been up to the challenge.