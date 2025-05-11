Carr’s Retirement ‘Blessing In Disguise’; Insight Into QB Competition

New Orleans Saints’ presumed 2025 starting quarterback Derek Carr shocks the NFL world on Saturday morning, taking to social media to announce his retirement.

“For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience,” Carr said in a statement. “It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.”

Carr hurt his shoulder during his first high volume work out following a 2024 season that saw the quarterback sustain his second concussion in a one year span, a non throwing hand injury, and an oblique strain. New head coach Kellen Moore says Carr was very open and transparent with his thought process.

“He did everything he could,” Moore said. “As he’s gone through this, he’s communicated extremely well. He’s worked really hard to himself in position, and ultimately this was the outcome.”

It is reported that Carr will surrender his $30 million dollar 2025 base salary.

Quarterback Competition Starts Now

The Saints’ quarterback room now consists of 2023 fourth round pick Jake Haener, 2024 fifth round pick Spencer Rattler, and 2025 second round pick Tyler Shough.

“We’re going to let all three of these guys roll, and they’ve all earned these opportunities,” head coach Kellen Moore said. “We’ll let Jake, Spencer and Tyler, all three, go through this process. Again, we’ll play patience, let these guys compete, let them get into training camp and naturally these [competitions will] take care of itself.”

ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reports that Tyler Shough was made aware of Carr’s decision prior to the announcement.

“I think that’s all you can ask for is an opportunity at any position, and I’m going to treat it the same way, as if, whoever was on the roster, I’ve got to continue to grow and get better and do my best to elevate the quarterback room,” he said to Terrell.

‘Blessing In Disguise’

Orr cites the vague nature of Carr’s health concerns, as well as the question of whether or not he would be dealt before the season starts as timorous clouds hanging over what should be an exciting offseason for a struggling franchise welcoming in a new head coach. Even then, Orr is not convinced this Saints’ quarterback room is good enough to steer the ship.

“The reality is looking closer to the notion that the New Orleans Saints may have the most meager—on paper—quarterback situation in the league,” wrote Orr. “No offense… but this is a roster that appears primed for the first overall pick next year.”

Orr then spends a substantial amount of time explaining that the Saints’ need to start tanking yesterday. He understands that losing is painful but believes that the Saints have the pieces on the offensive line to develop into a top of the league unit. He says a good draft next year following solid development of a young offensive line is the only way through quarterback purgatory.

“That’s why Carr’s decision to walk away after the draft… will wind up being a blessing in disguise,” wrote Orr. “It’s not the way anyone would have hoped (especially not Moore). It may or may not be part of a larger scheme by Carr to wind up elsewhere. But either way, it forces the Saints to be as bad as the team possibly can be for one season. That may be enough to make the future look far less middling.”