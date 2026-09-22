Chris Olave Shuts Down Tyler Shough Comparisons With 1-of-1 Claim

The New Orleans Saints have watched Tyler Shough turn himself into one of the NFL’s biggest early-season stories, and Chris Olave is not interested in attaching another quarterback’s name to his rise.

Shough entered Sunday’s matchup against Baltimore only days removed from Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver comparing him to a “poor man’s Josh Allen.” Weaver intended the comparison as praise for Shough’s arm talent and athleticism, but the wording quickly became part of the conversation surrounding the Saints quarterback.

After New Orleans left Baltimore with a 24-17 win, Olave offered a much different way to describe his quarterback.

“Of course. Everybody has seen that. But you know how social media is,” Olave said. “It’s not really motivation, man. People try to compare people all the time. But I feel like Tyler’s one-of-one. He’s making a name for himself in this league, and by the end of the year, I feel like he’s going to be one of the top quarterbacks.”

Chris Olave Sees Tyler Shough Building His Own Name

The most interesting part of Olave’s answer was not simply rejecting the Josh Allen comparison. He followed it with a sizable prediction about where Shough could be headed before the season is over.

Through two games, Shough has completed 62 of 90 passes for 662 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. His Week 1 performance against Detroit included 410 passing yards and three touchdowns as New Orleans nearly erased a 21-point deficit before losing 31-30 in overtime.

Shough followed that performance by showing a different side of his game against Baltimore. He completed 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown while avoiding a turnover through the air. He also scored the go-ahead touchdown on a fourth-quarter quarterback sneak with 1:28 remaining.

Olave played a major part in both performances. After catching 10 passes for 182 yards against Detroit, he added eight receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore. The connection between Shough and his top receiver is quickly becoming one of the most important pieces of New Orleans’ offense.

Saints Have Bigger Reason for Tyler Shough Optimism

There is still a long way to go before Shough can comfortably be placed among the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Two games do not erase every question surrounding a second-year player, and defenses will continue adjusting as more film becomes available.

Olave is around Shough every day, though, and his comments reveal how much belief already exists inside the Saints’ locker room. He did not say Shough could eventually become a capable starter or merely continue improving. Olave believes his quarterback could belong among the league’s best by the end of this season.

That is considerably more exciting for Saints fans than another comparison. Josh Allen does not need to be the measuring stick. Olave believes Shough is becoming something else entirely. One of one.