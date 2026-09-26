NFL Announces Punishment for New Orleans Saints Star Chris Olave

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave delivered one of his best performances of the young season in the Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but one moment from the victory is now costing him.

The NFL announced Saturday that Olave has been fined $11,941 for taunting, stemming from an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during New Orleans’ 24-17 win over Baltimore on September 20.

The fine came after Olave hauled in a 20-yard pass from quarterback Tyler Shough with 2:20 remaining in the first quarter. After being pushed out of bounds by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Olave got up and was flagged for taunting. The penalty wiped out much of the field position gained on the reception, moving the Saints back 15 yards.

According to the NFL’s on-field accountability schedule, $11,941 is the listed fine for a first taunting offense, while a second offense carries a $17,911 fine.

Chris Olave Responded With Big Game for Saints

The penalty did not prevent Olave from making a major impact in the Saints’ first victory of the season.

Olave finished the game with eight receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown, leading New Orleans in receiving as the Saints erased a second-half deficit and defeated the Ravens 24-17.

His touchdown proved particularly important. Shough connected with Olave as New Orleans rallied to tie the game, with Travis Etienne adding the ensuing two-point conversion. Shough later scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1:28 remaining.

The performance continued an important season for Olave after New Orleans committed to him long term during the offseason. The Saints announced July 30 that they had agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the former first-round pick. Entering 2026, Olave had accumulated 291 receptions for 3,728 yards and 19 touchdowns through his first four NFL seasons.

Saints Star Wasn’t Alone in Drawing Taunting Attention

Olave’s penalty also came amid renewed conversation about how tightly the NFL is enforcing its taunting rules.

The league’s 2026 rulebook identifies “baiting or taunting acts or words” as unsportsmanlike conduct, and the NFL separately lists a standardized fine schedule for those violations.

In Olave’s case, the NFL’s own highlight of the play specifically noted that the receiver made an over-the-shoulder 20-yard catch before being flagged for taunting.

The financial punishment now comes as New Orleans turns its attention toward its Week 3 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. After dropping their opener and bouncing back against Baltimore, the Saints enter the game looking to build on the momentum created by Shough, Olave and the offense in their first win.