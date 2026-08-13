Saints Star Rookie Leaves Practice Early With Worrying Injury

The New Orleans Saints are laying the groundwork for the upcoming 2026 campaign at training camp, and they are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, with this game just a couple of days away, the team has received a concerning injury update on rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

The Saints brought Tyson to town with the hopes that he could immediately team up with Chris Olave and form one of the top wide receiver duos in the league. That has been put on hold for the time being, though, as Tyson was forced to leave the team’s joint practice with the Jaguars early after he suffered an injury.

Jordyn Tyson Suffers Leg Injury as Saints’ Latest Practice

New Orleans selected Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after he put together a couple of standout collegiate seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils. While he only played in nine games last year, Tyson still caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns, which helped justify the Saints’ decision to bring him to town.

With quarterback Tyler Shough taking over under center, the front office has worked hard on ensuring he has weapons to work with alongside him. Olave has already proven himself to be a star, so if Tyson can come in and immediately carve out a role for himself, that will only make New Orleans’ offense more dangerous.

As we saw last season, though, there are some injury concerns that surround Tyson, which is going to be something that the team monitors. Sure enough, he was forced out of practice early with what is being labeled a leg/lower body injury, with head coach Kellen Moore offering a murky update when asked about Tyson’s status.

“New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson left practice with an injury Thursday and didn’t return,” Katherine Terrell of ESPN reported. “Saints coach Kellen Moore said Tyson suffered a leg/lower body injury, but did not disclose further information. ‘We’ll get more information and we’ll probably have a better idea tomorrow,’ Moore said.”

Saints Hoping to Dodge a Bullet With Jordyn Tyson Injury

Tyson was able to walk off the field under his own power after sustaining this injury, which is a relatively encouraging sign, but the Saints and their fans are going to be holding their breath until a concrete update on his status emerges. If Tyson is forced to miss an extended period of time, that could deal this team a pretty significant blow right out of the gate.

In the event Tyson is held out of action due to this action, that would open the door for guys like Devaughn Vele, Bryce Lance, and Barion Brown to earn some more snaps with the first-team offense during training camp. The hope is that Tyson won’t be out for long, but his status will be worth keeping tabs on over the next 24 hours or so.