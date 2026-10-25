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New Orleans Saints Announce Justin Reid Injury News During Steelers Game

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Justin Reid
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 18: Justin Reid #21 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 18, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of their Week 7 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the clash, Justin Reid was pulled out of the game.

The organization has provided an update.

Saints’ Justin Reid Ruled Out

Justin Reid
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 28: Justin Reid #21 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before playing the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Per New Orleans Saints PR (via X), Reid will not return to Sunday’s game.

He has been ruled out with a concussion.

So far this season, the 29-year-old safety has logged 33 total tackles (22 solo, 11 assisted) in six games.

This marks his ninth season playing in the NFL, but this is only his second with the Saints.

He previously played a three-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs and a four-year stint with the Houston Texans.

Houston selected him with the No. 68 pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Justin Reid
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 05: Justin Reid #21 of the New Orleans Saints argues a call against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on October 05, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Where Do the Saints Stand Right Now?

Kellen Moore
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 15: Kellen Moore of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Before entering their Week 7 clash against Pittsburgh, New Orleans was riding a 2-4 overall record.

This placed them third in the NFC South, just above the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5).

However, they’ve been edged out by the Atlanta Falcons (2-4) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2).

Once their meeting with the Steelers wraps up, the Saints will then take on the Cleveland Browns at home at Caesars Superdome.

The matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. ET.

Kellen Moore
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 11: Head coach Kellen Moore of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Caesars Superdome on October 11, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New Orleans Saints Announce Justin Reid Injury News During Steelers Game

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