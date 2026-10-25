New Orleans Saints Announce Justin Reid Injury News During Steelers Game

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of their Week 7 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the clash, Justin Reid was pulled out of the game.

The organization has provided an update.

Saints’ Justin Reid Ruled Out

Per New Orleans Saints PR (via X), Reid will not return to Sunday’s game.

He has been ruled out with a concussion.

So far this season, the 29-year-old safety has logged 33 total tackles (22 solo, 11 assisted) in six games.

This marks his ninth season playing in the NFL, but this is only his second with the Saints.

He previously played a three-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs and a four-year stint with the Houston Texans.

Houston selected him with the No. 68 pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Where Do the Saints Stand Right Now?

Before entering their Week 7 clash against Pittsburgh, New Orleans was riding a 2-4 overall record.

This placed them third in the NFC South, just above the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5).

However, they’ve been edged out by the Atlanta Falcons (2-4) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2).

Once their meeting with the Steelers wraps up, the Saints will then take on the Cleveland Browns at home at Caesars Superdome.

The matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. ET.