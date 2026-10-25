EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 18: Justin Reid #21 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 18, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Once their meeting with the Steelers wraps up, the Saints will then take on the Cleveland Browns at home at Caesars Superdome.
The matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. ET.
Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of their Week 7 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers.During the clash, Justin Reid was pulled out of the game.The organization has provided an update.Saints’ Justin Reid Ruled OutPer New Orleans Saints PR (via X), Reid will not return to Sunday’s game.He has been ruled out with a […]
New Orleans Saints Announce Justin Reid Injury News During Steelers Game