Steelers’ Patrick Queen Faces NFL Punishment From Buccaneers Game

Hopefully Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen doesn’t do too much shopping while in Paris, France. On Saturday, the NFL hit Queen’s wallet with a fine for a hit he delivered during Week 6.

The league announced all its penalties from the prior week’s games Saturday. Queen received a $17,911 fine for a hit on a defenseless player against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The hit fell into the unnecessary roughness category.

Queen’s hit happened on a third-and-11 play, where Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels didn’t connect with intended receiver Emeka Egbuka. Cornerback Jamel Dean covered Egbuka on the play. After the ball was already falling to the ground to be incomplete, Queen then delivered a side blow to Egbuka.

Queen didn’t receive a penalty for the hit. The Buccaneers then punted and the Steelers drove for a field goal on their next possession to tie the game.

This was Queen’s first fine in the 2026 NFL season. The linebacker was the only Steelers player to receive a fine from the Week 6 matchup in Tampa Bay.