New Orleans Saints Star Named Fantasy Football Sleep for Week 3 of NFL Season

Fantasy football owners looking for a boost heading into Week 3 might want to take a look at the New Orleans Saints.

One particular player for the Saints has been named a fantasy sleeper heading into the third week of the season.

Alvin Kamara Named Fantasy Football Sleeper for NFL Week 3

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named the biggest fantasy sleeper at every position heading into the third weekend of the season, and veteran Alvin Kamara was the pick at running back.

Saints starter Travis Etienne is dealing with a hamstring injury heading into New Orleans’ Week 3 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, which could lead to an increased workload for Kamara, who was one of the top fantasy producers in the entire league at one point in time.

“It’s a new day and age when Alvin Kamara is considered a sleeper option. Once upon a time, he was one of the best fantasy assets in PPR leagues. Now, the 31-year-old running back is a backup for Travis Etienne, whom the New Orleans Saints signed to a four-year, $48 million deal this past offseason,” Moton wrote.

“Expect Kamara to have more juice in the Saints’ season home opener on Sunday. As one of the most productive running backs in the passing game, he has a high floor as a fantasy flex option. It’s also worth noting that Etienne is dealing with a hamstring injury and could yield more touches to his established backup.”

Kamara made his season debut for the Saints in Week 2 after missing the first game of the season due to injury. He had 9 carries for 15 yards and five receptions for seven yards in the game. Those numbers should probably go up against Las Vegas this weekend.

This story will be updated.