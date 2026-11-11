Saints Looking at Another Top-10 Pick in 2027 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints haven’t exactly gotten off to the start fans would have hoped.

At 3-5, the Saints are actually tied with the Carolina Panthers for the top spot in the NFC South. But with the way things are going, even if the Saints end up atop the division, they could still be looking at a top-10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

A recent piece in The Athletic looked at the projected order for next year’s draft. There was little surprise with the 0-8 San Diego Chargers pretty much guaranteeing themselves the first-overall pick. And yes, the 1-7 Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will give the Chargers a run for their money for that top pick.

Meanwhile, the Saints don’t look like a total lock for a top-10 pick. The current probabilities show the Saints have a 51% chance of getting a top-10 pick.

That’s about coinflip probabilities. But one has to think that if the Saints figure things out moving forward, they’ll move well past top-10 territory.

But because the analytics give them a 50/50 chance, there’s always the possibility that something might go wrong. That’s why it’s worth looking at the Saints’ schedule moving forward to see what might happen.

Saints Have a Chance to Improve Their Place in the Standings

The upcoming schedule offers the Saints an opportunity to improve their chances in the standings. New Orleans will face the Panthers on Sunday at home. The winner will pretty much climb into first place in the NFC South.

Should New Orleans win, the victory would put them well beyond top-10 territory. But that might be a short-lived situation.

The next two games see the Saints face the 7-2 Chicago Bears and the 6-2 Cincinnati Bengals. While they’re winnable games, it doesn’t look like the betting markets will be on New Orleans’ side.

Assuming the Saints drop those two games, New Orleans would ride in at 4-7 against the 6-3 Green Bay Packers, and the Panthers again.

Those are two more winnable games, but it will be the final four games of the season that will ultimately determine New Orleans’ season. The Saints will face the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, and two times against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That’s three divisional games against relatively accessible opponents. Then again, there are no guarantees in the NFL.

New Orleans Is at a Point Where Season Could Go Either Way

The bottom line is that the Saints’ season is at a juncture where it could go either way. The win against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday was certainly encouraging.

But with the way New Orleans’ schedule looks moving forward, it could be boom or bust.

There’s a chance that the Saints could pull off a couple of upset wins and actually end up with a winning record. But there’s also the possibility that everything will go sideways. The biggest thing to keep in mind will be consistency. That’s something that the club has had a hard time doing this season.

But if there’s anything clear in the NFL, one win can spur a winning streak. Three or four wins can suddenly propel a team from the cellar to the top of its division.