Saints Quietly Fire Super Bowl-Winning Coach Ahead of Week 9

The New Orleans Saints are preparing to return to action in Week 9 after enjoying their bye week in Week 8. The time off was much needed for the Saints, as they have struggled to build on the promise they have shown at times over the past year or so. However, the NFC South division is still wide open, so not all is lost for this team just yet.

It’s clear, though, that New Orleans is not content with the work it has put together so far this season. As a result, the team has decided to shake some things up coming out of the bye week, as it was reported on Monday morning that run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti had been fired by the team ahead of its upcoming game.

Saints Fire T.J. Paganetti Before Week 9 Action

Paganetti has been working as a football coach for nearly two decades, as he initially got his start in the world of college football with the Oregon Ducks back in 2007. He eventually found his way to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, and besides a brief two-year return to Oregon in 2015 and 2016, he has spent the majority of his career with Philly.

During his time with the Eagles, Paganetti worked his way up the ranks, helping the team win a pair of Super Bowls during his time in town. When former Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was hired to be New Orleans’ new head coach ahead of the 2025 campaign, he brought Paganetti with him to be his run game coordinator.

The Saints’ rushing attack has been dreadful over the past two seasons, though, and that may be putting it lightly. A team’s bye week provides it with opportunities to make changes as it sees fit, and Moore decided to cut bait with Paganetti, as New Orleans has moved on from him ahead of its return to the field in Week 9.

“Coming off the bye, the Saints made a significant change, moving on from run game coordinator T. J. Paganetti, sources say. Run-game issues have plagued the team this year,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

Saints Hoping to Get Their Rushing Attack Going in Week 9

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 15: Kellen Moore of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Saints don’t exactly have a star-studded cast of running backs, but their rushing numbers this year as a team are awful (171 CAR, 602 YDS, 6 TD, 3.5 YPC). Travis Etienne is currently on injured reserve, which has thrust Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and CJ Donaldson into the spotlight, but none of those guys have really been able to do anything with the ball in their hands.

Moore is likely hoping that moving on from Paganetti will help open up New Orleans’ rushing attack, but quarterback Tyler Shough will likely remain tasked with doing the majority of the heavy lifting through the air. The Saints will immediately face a tough challenge in Week 9, as they will go up against a stout Cleveland Browns defense. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.