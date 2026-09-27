Saints’ Chris Olave, Star TEs, Injury Concern Surprised by Improbable 3-0 Raiders

The New Orleans Saints have the kind of team that looks like they could have a special season.

One problem, though: They just lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 3.

It was a total surprise, sort of.

No, by record, it wasn’t. The Raiders are 3-0 for the season now, which no one saw coming, particularly with veteran Kirk Cousins just keeping the seat warm for Fernando Mendoza.

But it’s not the kind of game the Saints can afford to lose outside of their division if they want to have a chance at winning the NFC South.

Tyler Shough has had a darkhorse MVP-level start to the season.

The receivers and tight ends have been great.

Yet somehow, the Saints lost anyway.

Shoot, they threw four touchdowns to TEs and lost. How is that possible?

Chris Olave Did His Thing

The Saints’ loss certainly wasn’t the fault of Chris Olave.

He continued his impressive start to the season with nine catches for 107 yards on 13 targets.

Shough relied on his Guardian-capped wide receiver down the stretch as the Saints tried to tie the game up. Clearly, they have some of the best chemistry in the NFL.

In Olave’s stats, it has certainly shown up, even if the final scoreboards haven’t been in the Saints’ favor.

Tight Ends Make History

Very few teams in NFL history have ever had four touchdowns thrown to tight ends in one game.

How about a two TD-two TD split for two guys? It’s about as rare as it gets.

Shough threw two touchdowns to Juwan Johnson, who finished the game with eight catches for 48 yards overall.

He also threw two touchdowns to Noah Fant, who had four grabs for 33 yards with the two scores.

Shough had 11 completions to WRs — 9 to Olave and 3 to Devaughn Vele — but 12 to the tight ends.

He also completed five passes to RBs — two apiece to Travis Etienne and Kendre Miller, and one to Alvin Kamara.

Travis Etienne Injury Concern

The starting running back, Travis Etienne, left the game with a left hamstring injury.

He dealt with a hamstring problem during the week but didn’t have an injury designation for this game.

Now, it looks like the leg could be a concern going forward.

Waiting for Jordyn Tyson

One other thing to think about: This Saints offense should get even better in a few weeks.

They’re hoping to have first-round pick Jordyn Tyson back on the field sooner rather than later.

He has to miss at least the first four weeks of the season, but he could then come back and bolster the passing game and help Shough out.

When Do Saints Play Next?

The Saints aren’t back in action until Monday Night Football in Week 4.

They’ll take on the division rival Atlanta Falcons, who are coming off an impressive Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers.