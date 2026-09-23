Saints’ Tyler Shough Has Hilarious Answer to Barstool’s Chris Olave Question

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is making headlines for his performances on the football field, but his latest appearance on Wake Up Barstool revealed another side of his personality.

The second-year quarterback found himself answering an unusual question about teammate Chris Olave’s Guardian Cap on Tuesday. Rather than immediately giving a serious response, Shough decided to have some fun with the show’s hosts.

During the interview, Steven Cheah asked whether Olave’s noticeably larger helmet made the receiver easier to locate during games. It was an unusual question, particularly considering the Saints quarterback has developed a strong connection with his favorite target. Shough’s sarcastic response immediately gave Big Cat an opportunity to pile on.

Tyler Shough Delivers Perfect Response to Chris Olave Question

“Chris Olave has a giant Guardian Cap on at all times. Is that something you notice?” Cheah asked.

Shough wasted little time playing along with the suggestion that Olave’s protective equipment was somehow responsible for their connection on the field. His response turned an ordinary interview question into an entertaining exchange between the quarterback and the Barstool personalities.

“Yep, that’s exactly correct. I just look for the padded stuff on the helmet, and then I just throw it to him blindly,” Shough joked. “You are correct, yeah.”

Big Cat immediately recognized what Shough was doing and couldn’t resist taking a friendly shot at his co-host.

“This is why Tyler Shough is the best,” Big Cat said. “Because he sees an idiot like you, Steven, and he gives you the same exact response.”

The exchange was entertaining enough on its own, but Shough eventually provided a genuine answer. His explanation revealed just how highly he regards Olave and the importance of their developing chemistry in New Orleans.

“Nah, man, he’s just really good at football,” Shough said. “He’s obviously an elite player. I’m always aware of where he is. It definitely helps that he’s got that on. He can take some shots. I try to protect him as much as I can.”

Chris Olave’s Guardian Cap Has a Serious Purpose

Olave’s decision to wear a Guardian Cap is about considerably more than becoming easier to spot on the football field. The Saints receiver has experienced multiple concussions during his NFL career and recently explained that becoming a father influenced his decision to prioritize his long-term health. His protective helmet cover has become one of the most recognizable sights through the opening weeks of the season.

Fortunately for New Orleans, the equipment hasn’t prevented Olave from producing outstanding numbers. He opened the season with 10 receptions for 182 yards against the Detroit Lions before adding eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Shough has repeatedly demonstrated his confidence in Olave, particularly when the Saints need an explosive play.

The chemistry between the two has quickly become one of the most encouraging developments for New Orleans. Shough’s willingness to joke about his teammate’s helmet made for entertaining television, but his serious answer reinforced the trust already developing between them.

Apparently, finding one of the NFL’s most productive receivers is pretty simple.

Just look for the giant helmet.