Travis Etienne Injury Update is Key News for Saints

Travis Etienne hasn’t gotten his New Orleans Saints career off to a great start.

It might be getting worse in Week 3. He appears to have sustained an injury.

While the Saints were in the midst of throwing four touchdowns to tight ends (two to Juwan Johnson, two to Noah Fant), Etienne left the field limping.

He first headed to the blue medical tent.

From there, he went to the locker room.

Travis Etienne Injury Update

Etienne’s injury appears to be to his left hamstring area.

That would be bad news, because Etienne was on the injury report all week with a hamstring problem.

In the end, Etienne didn’t have an injury designation for Sunday’s game, which clearly means that the Saints just fine about his health.

There’s no way to know for sure whether he aggravated something or sustained a fresh injury on Sunday.

Either way, hamstring injuries can be tricky, especially for RBs, so this will be worth monitoring.

UPDATE: The Saints have officially ruled Etienne questionable to return.

Saints RB Depth Chart

Etienne has been the leader of the New Orleans RB depth chart this season, but he hasn’t been particularly effective.

If Etienne has to miss time, the Saints will have three other options.

Alvin Kamara is the established veteran with by far the most experience. He hasn’t gotten big gains on his touches so far this season, but you’d think the Saints would trust him with a larger workload.

Behind Kamara is CJ Donaldson, who is an undrafted rookie from Ohio State. Donaldson has played some fullback, but the Saints have also given him some carries in short-yardage scenarios. He’s a bruising runner.

They also have the young Kendre Miller, who hasn’t quite broken through yet in the way the Saints have hoped. Miller was inactive in Week 2, but he is active in Week 3.

What’s Next For Saints?

Maybe one bit of good news for the Saints: They play on Monday night in Week 4.

If Etienne needs one more day to recover, he’ll have it with that coming up.

Still, one day might not make a huge difference. Either Etienne will be fine, or he’ll need more time.