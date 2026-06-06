Two New Orleans Saints Stars Named Players Who Could be Traded by ESPN

A pair of New Orleans Saints stars appeared on ESPN’s list of 10 players who could be moved prior to the NFL trade deadline in November.

Both guys play on the offensive side of the ball.

Spencer Rattler Named Player who Could be Traded Before Deadline

First, there’s second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler, who lost his starting spot last season to rookie Tyler Shough. He was included on the list as a result of this development, as the Saints could look to recoup some value for him if they don’t envision him as a long-term option.

From ESPN:

The team signed 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson this offseason to add to its QB room. If Rattler’s the odd man out, he should generate interest. His 14 NFL starts haven’t been great (the Saints lost 13 of them), but they do constitute the kind of experience teams prize when looking for backup/developmental QBs. Rattler is also 25, so he could still have a career ahead of him as an NFL quarterback somewhere other than New Orleans.

It will be interesting to see if the Saints ultimately entertain the idea of moving on from Rattler.

Alvin Kamara Also Included on List of Players Who Could Be Traded

The other Saints player to make the list is veteran running back Alvin Kamara. The fact that Kamara is on the final year of his contract combined with the Saints’ offseason addition of Travis Etienne Jr. is the rationale for his inclusion.

Again, from ESPN:

The Saints’ beloved veteran turns 31 in July and posted career lows in touches (164) and scrimmage yards (657) in 2025. New Orleans doled out big money to Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency and has a crowded RB room that also includes Kendre Miller, Audric Estime and Ty Chandler. Kamara has one year left on his contract, which has been amended so many times it’s difficult to truly assess the size of the dead money burden New Orleans will take on whenever he’s gone.

Despite his potential uncertain future in New Orleans, Kamara recently made it clear that he has no friction with the franchise.

“There’s no beef or bad blood,” Kamara said of his relationship with the Saints. “Whatever decisions that have to be made, they’ll be made.”