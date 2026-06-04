Alvin Kamara Sends Clear Message Regarding Relationship with New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara faces an uncertain future with the New Orleans Saints.

Kamara has one year remaining on his current contract, and ideally, he’d prefer to have some long-term security. However, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has remained non-committal regarding Karama’s future with the franchise.

“We’re just trying to see how he’s gonna fit on our roster,” Loomis said of Kamara last month. “Obviously there’s a resource management element.”

New Orleans’ free agency addition of running back Travis Etienne on a four-year, $52 million deal further muddies Kamara’s outlook in New Orleans and has made him the subject of trade rumors.

Alvin Kamara Says he has no ‘Beef’ with New Orleans Saints Amid Trade Rumors

Despite his lack of clarity regarding his future with the Saints, Kamara participated in OTAs with the team on Wednesday, and afterwards he made it clear that he holds no ill will towards the only organization that he has ever played for. After all, he understands the business side of football.

“There’s no beef or bad blood,” Kamara said of his relationship with the Saints. “Whatever decisions that have to be made, they’ll be made.”

It’s clear that Kamara is taking a professional approach to the situation.

Alvin Kamara Eager to Pair with Travis Etienne in New Orleans’ Backfield

Kamara also isn’t bothered by New Orleans’ decision to bring in Etienne in free agency. On the contrary, he’s excited to share the backfield with him and thinks that the pairing will be beneficial for both players.

“We’ve watched him for a while. Great player and great dude,” Kamara said of Etienne. “No problems and no beef. We were talking today like I’ve been here, so I’m excited to see what he can do here.

“Having two great backs benefits each back,” Kamara added. “Defenses have to prepare for both. That’s the dilemma right there. We got some weapons. Makes it that much easier. We’ll have opportunities to make some big plays and share the love between everybody.”

The Saints could always decide to trade Kamara before the start of the upcoming 2026 NFL season. But if not, he appears ready to embrace whatever role second-year head coach Kellen Moore has in mind for him.