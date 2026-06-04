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Alvin Kamara Sends Clear Message Regarding Relationship with New Orleans Saints

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 06: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the second half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara faces an uncertain future with the New Orleans Saints.

Kamara has one year remaining on his current contract, and ideally, he’d prefer to have some long-term security. However, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has remained non-committal regarding Karama’s future with the franchise.

“We’re just trying to see how he’s gonna fit on our roster,” Loomis said of Kamara last month. “Obviously there’s a resource management element.”

New Orleans’ free agency addition of running back Travis Etienne on a four-year, $52 million deal further muddies Kamara’s outlook in New Orleans and has made him the subject of trade rumors.

Alvin Kamara Says he has no ‘Beef’ with New Orleans Saints Amid Trade Rumors

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 03: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Despite his lack of clarity regarding his future with the Saints, Kamara participated in OTAs with the team on Wednesday, and afterwards he made it clear that he holds no ill will towards the only organization that he has ever played for. After all, he understands the business side of football.

“There’s no beef or bad blood,” Kamara said of his relationship with the Saints. “Whatever decisions that have to be made, they’ll be made.”

It’s clear that Kamara is taking a professional approach to the situation.

Alvin Kamara Eager to Pair with Travis Etienne in New Orleans’ Backfield

Travis Etienne

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 29: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half of the game at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Kamara also isn’t bothered by New Orleans’ decision to bring in Etienne in free agency. On the contrary, he’s excited to share the backfield with him and thinks that the pairing will be beneficial for both players.

“We’ve watched him for a while. Great player and great dude,” Kamara said of Etienne. “No problems and no beef. We were talking today like I’ve been here, so I’m excited to see what he can do here.

“Having two great backs benefits each back,” Kamara added. “Defenses have to prepare for both. That’s the dilemma right there. We got some weapons. Makes it that much easier. We’ll have opportunities to make some big plays and share the love between everybody.”

The Saints could always decide to trade Kamara before the start of the upcoming 2026 NFL season. But if not, he appears ready to embrace whatever role second-year head coach Kellen Moore has in mind for him.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Alvin Kamara Sends Clear Message Regarding Relationship with New Orleans Saints

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