Giants Pushed to Swipe 6-Foot-7 Reclamation Project From Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Mekhi Becton was suggested as a free agency option for the New York Giants.

The New York Giants lost multiple free agents in 2024. The biggest, of course, being superstar running back Saquon Barkley — who signed with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

He may not be on the same level as Barkley, but the Giants could enact some revenge in free agency next spring, swiping starting offensive guard Mekhi Becton from the Eagles. Bleacher Report analyst Matt Holder suggested Becton as a good 2025 fit for Big Blue on December 9.

Reasoning: “New York will likely be welcoming a new quarterback this offseason, but the offense will have a hole to fill in the trenches. Greg Van Roten is only on a one-year deal and turns 35 years old in February.”

“Becton’s career got off to a rough start with the [New York] Jets,” Holder continued, “but he’s bounced back with a strong campaign in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, the 25-year-old has earned a 72.6 grade overall and has only surrendered 19 pressures through Week 13.”

After one of his best outings of the season in Week 14, Becton has actually bumped that 2024 PFF grade up to 76.0. The hulking 6-foot-7 blocker has also excelled as a run blocker in Philadelphia — which has typically been his strong suit throughout his career — posting an accumulative 76.4 grade that is tied for 14th in the NFL (minimum 50% snaps played).

Ex-Jets First Rounder Mekhi Becton Has Reshaped His Career After Important Position Change

Most Giants fans probably have a decent recollection of Becton’s time with the Jets. He was often injured, struggled with weight issues or was inconsistent in pass protection.

Having said all of that, Becton exclusively played offensive tackle with the cross-town franchise — with most of his usage coming at left tackle.

In Philly, he’s remodeled himself as a quality offensive guard, logging 698 offensive snaps at RG in 2024. That’s already the second-most single season snaps of his career, topped only by his final year with the Jets in 2023.

He also got himself in better shape with the Eagles and assuming Becton closes out the season with no injuries, he should command a decent amount on the open market given the general OL need around the league. After all, Becton is a former first-round talent that’s still relatively young.

He’s a mauler in the ground game too, and his presence on the interior has certainly aided Barkley as the RB posts career numbers in Philly.

The Giants’ interest in Becton would certainly depend on whoever’s calling the shots in 2025, as well as the coaching staff’s offensive philosophy. However, it’s been a while since Big Blue deployed a dominant rushing attack.

Becton would help with that, even if his pass protection still ranks middle of the pack.

Would Mekhi Becton Return to MetLife Stadium & NYC Media After Injury-Ridden Tenure With Jets?

There is one potential hang-up of Becton to the Giants, and that’s him choosing to return to both NYC and MetLife Stadium.

NFL athletes have often voiced their displeasure with the MetLife Stadium turf many times in recent years, claiming that it has been the cause of several non-contact injuries. Certain free agents might not care about this potential issue, but Becton has reason to take it into consideration.

Becton has dealt with multiple knee injuries since entering the league, although it should be noted that none of these injuries actually occurred at MetLife Stadium. Still, the thought of returning to his old stomping grounds and New York City in general could be a potential drawback for the reclamation project after years of negativity and media scrutiny.

Especially since the Giants have created a similar amount of organizational chaos as the Jets in recent seasons.

Of course, it’s possible that Becton would like the idea of an NYC return — hoping to prove Jets naysayers wrong while starting in their own backyard. As usual, Becton’s biggest free agency factor will likely be the guaranteed money that he’s offered.

The Eagles only paid Becton $2.75 million in guarantees in 2024. The 25-year-old offensive lineman also earned approximately $18.45 million from his first-round contract with the Jets.

While $20 million-plus in career earnings is certainly nothing to sneeze at, Becton has yet to truly cash in on his football skillset. He’ll be looking to do that in 2025, and if the Giants offer the most guaranteed money, any other deciding factors could fall by the wayside.