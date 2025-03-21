Hi, Subscriber

Giants Get More Bad News on Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers: Report

  • 109 Views
  • 17 Shares
  • Updated
Free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Getty
Free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers is visiting with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the New York Giants continue to watch and wait.

If the New York Giants do end up with Aaron Rodgers in 2025, it’ll probably be because he exhausted every other option. That’s just the harsh reality NYG fans face on March 21, as the four-time NFL MVP chose to visit Pittsburgh Steelers facilities for a little face-to-face with the coaching staff.

“BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers is at the Steelers facility today, an indication a deal with the team could be forthcoming, per sources,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac reported on Friday, March 21.

The Steelers beat writer did later add that “sources have cautioned a commitment from Rodgers may not come today, if at all, and he is just visiting with coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan,” providing the Giants with some slim hope — although Big Blue certainly doesn’t seem to be Rodgers’ top priority at this time.

Multiple NFL insiders also confirmed Dulac’s reporting on March 21, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

The latter even offered a differing piece of information that is even worse for Giants supporters hoping to land Rodgers.

“The plan in Pittsburgh is for Aaron Rodgers to visit with Steelers coaches,” Russini noted. “Pittsburgh has kept its offer open to the four-time MVP, and one source says ‘it’s possible an agreement is reached today.’”

Aaron Rodgers Takes ‘a Step Towards’ Steelers Amid Giants Interest

After this news, SNY’s Connor Hughes commented that this is “a step towards Rodgers – Pitt.”

But the honest truth is that it’s been trending toward the Giants not ending up with Rodgers for quite some time now. From the outside looking in, everyone seems to be very aware of that, except for the NYG decision-makers of course.

As of March 21, Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll might be the only two people in New York seriously waiting on Rodgers to step in and save the day. And even they have pivoted a bit, hosting alternative QB options like Russell WilsonJoe Flacco and Jameis Winston.

On March 17, NFL insider Josina Anderson urged the Giants to “withdraw their bid” from this “confusing courtship” with Rodgers.

“It would be clear to Ray Charles, that they’re not Rodgers’ first or second pick, in my opinion,” Anderson wrote with brutal honesty, adding: “Not to mention it’s also unnecessary for this storied franchise to linger at his rose ceremony.”

As stated above, everyone appears to be reading the tea leaves outside of Schoen and Daboll themselves, showing once again that this current Giants regime is just out of touch with the rest of the league.

Giants Beat Reporter Says QB Decision Could Impact NFL Draft Plan at No. 3 Overall

On March 20, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan posted a comprehensive breakdown of why and how the Giants’ quarterback search could impact their draft plans.

Skipping to the scenario where they miss out on Rodgers and sign Wilson or someone else, here’s what Duggan had to say.

“If Wilson signs with the Giants, it will likely mean there aren’t any other starting jobs available,” the NYG beat reporter stated. “So he would seem like a high-end bridge option, with a quarterback at No. 3 (or earlier) firmly on the table.”

“Any other veteran signing — Flacco, Winston and whoever else enters the equation — screams that the Giants will take a quarterback with their first-round pick,” he continued. “There’s just no way general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll could sell ownership on having one of those quarterbacks start 17 games coming off a 3-14 season that was mostly pinned on poor QB play.”

Duggan concluded that “at most, a quarterback such as Flacco or Winston would be a placeholder until a rookie quarterback is ready to take over.”

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

New York Giants Players

Paulson Adebo's headshot P. Adebo
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Chris Board's headshot C. Board
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
Carter Coughlin's headshot C. Coughlin
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Victor Dimukeje's headshot V. Dimukeje
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Stone Forsythe's headshot S. Forsythe
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Chauncey Golston's headshot C. Golston
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Jevon Holland's headshot J. Holland
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Jeremiah Ledbetter's headshot J. Ledbetter
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Roy Robertson-Harris's headshot R. Robertson-Harris
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Darius Slayton's headshot D. Slayton
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Giants Get More Bad News on Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x