Giants Get More Bad News on Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers: Report

If the New York Giants do end up with Aaron Rodgers in 2025, it’ll probably be because he exhausted every other option. That’s just the harsh reality NYG fans face on March 21, as the four-time NFL MVP chose to visit Pittsburgh Steelers facilities for a little face-to-face with the coaching staff.

“BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers is at the Steelers facility today, an indication a deal with the team could be forthcoming, per sources,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac reported on Friday, March 21.

The Steelers beat writer did later add that “sources have cautioned a commitment from Rodgers may not come today, if at all, and he is just visiting with coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan,” providing the Giants with some slim hope — although Big Blue certainly doesn’t seem to be Rodgers’ top priority at this time.

Multiple NFL insiders also confirmed Dulac’s reporting on March 21, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

The latter even offered a differing piece of information that is even worse for Giants supporters hoping to land Rodgers.

“The plan in Pittsburgh is for Aaron Rodgers to visit with Steelers coaches,” Russini noted. “Pittsburgh has kept its offer open to the four-time MVP, and one source says ‘it’s possible an agreement is reached today.’”

Aaron Rodgers Takes ‘a Step Towards’ Steelers Amid Giants Interest

After this news, SNY’s Connor Hughes commented that this is “a step towards Rodgers – Pitt.”

But the honest truth is that it’s been trending toward the Giants not ending up with Rodgers for quite some time now. From the outside looking in, everyone seems to be very aware of that, except for the NYG decision-makers of course.

As of March 21, Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll might be the only two people in New York seriously waiting on Rodgers to step in and save the day. And even they have pivoted a bit, hosting alternative QB options like Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston.

On March 17, NFL insider Josina Anderson urged the Giants to “withdraw their bid” from this “confusing courtship” with Rodgers.

“It would be clear to Ray Charles, that they’re not Rodgers’ first or second pick, in my opinion,” Anderson wrote with brutal honesty, adding: “Not to mention it’s also unnecessary for this storied franchise to linger at his rose ceremony.”

As stated above, everyone appears to be reading the tea leaves outside of Schoen and Daboll themselves, showing once again that this current Giants regime is just out of touch with the rest of the league.

Giants Beat Reporter Says QB Decision Could Impact NFL Draft Plan at No. 3 Overall

On March 20, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan posted a comprehensive breakdown of why and how the Giants’ quarterback search could impact their draft plans.

Skipping to the scenario where they miss out on Rodgers and sign Wilson or someone else, here’s what Duggan had to say.

“If Wilson signs with the Giants, it will likely mean there aren’t any other starting jobs available,” the NYG beat reporter stated. “So he would seem like a high-end bridge option, with a quarterback at No. 3 (or earlier) firmly on the table.”

“Any other veteran signing — Flacco, Winston and whoever else enters the equation — screams that the Giants will take a quarterback with their first-round pick,” he continued. “There’s just no way general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll could sell ownership on having one of those quarterbacks start 17 games coming off a 3-14 season that was mostly pinned on poor QB play.”

Duggan concluded that “at most, a quarterback such as Flacco or Winston would be a placeholder until a rookie quarterback is ready to take over.”