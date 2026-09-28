Abdul Carter Shuts Down Concern About Giants’ Biggest Problem

If Abdul Carter’s worried about the New York Giants’ failing pass rush, he isn’t showing it. Not even after he and his fellow edge-rushers again failed to register a sack during the far-from inspiring 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

Carter and the Giants‘ platoon of roving pass-rushers are supposed to be feasting on NFL quarterbacks. Instead, Big Blue’s defense has only taken down one single signal-caller through three games, when Carter sacked Matthew Stafford during the 28-6 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Perhaps that sack is why Carter feels comfortable shutting down the idea anyone should be concerned about a failing pass rush. The third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft told The Trentonian’s Greg Johnson, “We don’t play for sacks. We play to win the games, so whatever it takes to win the game, that’s what we’re going to do.”

That sounds good after a victory, albeit an ugly one at home over a struggling team. Yet, Giants’ fans should expect more when Carter and fellow edge Kayvon Thibodeaux are both top-five picks, while Brian Burns is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Burns left the field early against the Titans because of a potentially serious knee injury, but he still managed to outperform Carter. The latter won’t even go into details about how the Giants will fix their issues rushing the passer.

Instead, Carter only let Johnson know, “We do a lot of different things, but whatever the team gives us, we’re going to take it. We’ve just got to keep fighting, keep getting better each week, and we’ll end up getting there.”

Carter’s confidence is welcome, but simply hoping for the best won’t solve a growing problem for the Giants.

Abdul Carter Can’t Downplay Lack of Production

Carter is content to stay defiant after a win, but he can’t downplay his lack of production. Not during a season when he’s supposed to surpass Burns as the dominant force on the Giants’ defense.

Unfortunately, the much-hyped Carter breakout still seems a remote possibility. Especially after he failed to make a dent against the Titans.

The second-year pro couldn’t feel the collar of young Titans’ quarterback Cam Ward in key moments. Carter failed to even register a pressure, prompting Talkin’ Giants host Shaun Morash to ask, “How many excuses about double teams and chips will the Big Blue homers make for Abdul Carter today?”

It’s not an unreasonable question after Carter and those also tasked with putting heat on the pocket, failed to match Burns’ ill-fated cameo, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

He cited Next Gen Stats to show Burns “led the Giants with four pressures on just 15 rushes.”

Burns making such good use of limited pass-rushing reps puts Carter and others to shame. Yet, that hasn’t stopped a franchise legend from defending the Giants’ continued failure to get to quarterbacks.

Giants’ Great Defends Mediocre Pass Rush

Two-time Super Bowl winner and former All-Pro outside linebacker Carl Banks tried to explain what went wrong for Carter and the pass rush this week. Banks pointed out “Today I saw a qb who got the ball out of his hands.. if I had to guess under 2.6 secs.”

Today I saw a qb who got the ball out of his hands.. if I had to guess under 2.6 secs https://t.co/N05RFs4Vws — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) September 27, 2026

There aren’t many better authorities on what happens during a game than Banks, but this explanation is a tough sell. Carter’s in the lineup to make splash plays and force turnovers.

Losing out to struggling Ward’s quick release is not a good look for the Giants’ pass rush. The supposedly star-studded group simply isn’t delivering. What’s worse is the problem’s continuing even after the Giants changed defense when new head coach John Harbaugh hired coordinator Dennard Wilson.

It’s beginning to look like the Giants don’t have a problem with scheme, but more with key personnel not being as good as advertised.