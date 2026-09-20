Giants’ Abdul Carter Predicted to Exploit Fatal Matthew Stafford Flaw in Week 2

Matthew Stafford‘s the reigning NFL MVP, but the Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback has a fatal flaw that can let Abdul Carter feast for the New York Giants’ defense in Week 2. Particularly when Stafford’s flaw’s coupled with Carter’s league-leading stat ahead of Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

The Giants are yet to register a sack this season, but Carter is predicted to change that in a big way when he faces Stafford. That’s according to Giants.com writer John Schmeelk, who noted “Carter was credited by Next Gen Stats with five pressures in Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys, and three of those pressures were tracked as quick pressures. His average time to pressure was only 2.44 seconds and his average get-off of .94 seconds was the fastest on the team.”

Schmeelk’s colleague Matt Citak believes Carter “will finish with at least one sack” because of worrying underlying metrics for Stafford. Specifically, how the 38-year-old “went 7-for-7 on throws in under 2.5 seconds last week, but was held to just 8-for-18 when he got rid of the ball in over 2.5 seconds.”

Those are the worst kind of numbers for a quarterback facing Carter. Particularly since the latter’s “48 quick pressures lead the league,” per Citak.

Finishing pressures with sacks has been an issue for the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but Stafford will give Carter ample opportunities to fix the problem.

Abdul Carter Getting Closer to Breakout Game

Carter’s breakout game remains frustratingly elusive for the Giants, despite plenty of hype. Fortunately, signs have been trending in the right direction for a while, pointing to the light going on for the former Penn State standout.

Some consider Carter’s consistency putting pressure on the pocket more important than logging sacks. That’s debatable, but Carter has clearly looked a more intense player since John Harbaugh took over as head coach.

Harbaugh’s influence was obvious in the way Carter and Co. swarmed on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. That intensity prompted Rams’ head coach Sean McVay to conclude Giants’ defenders “played with their hair on fire,” per Rams.com Staff Writer Zach Edwards.

Carter led the charge, but with ample support from his fellow edge-rushers. Including Pro Bowler Brian Burns, a healthy Kayvon Thibodeaux and versatile Chauncey Goltson.

This quartet should have Stafford worried after the way the Rams struggled to protect him in Week 1.

Giants Equipped to Exploit Matthew Stafford, Rams’ Issues

Stafford’s had plenty to say about Giants’ QB1 Jaxson Dart, but the veteran passer should be more concerned about his own safety. Especially after the Rams couldn’t keep Stafford clean against the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Stafford took seven hits from as many pressures during the 27-7 defeat in Melbourne, Australia, per Pro Football Reference. It’s worth noting four of those pressures came from the inside, courtesy of Niners’ defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

The Giants can emulate Odighizuwa’s impact by kicking Carter inside He’s been disruptive along the interior, but Carter will still feast on the edges because, as Schmeelk pointed out, Rams’ offensive tackles “Alaric Jackson and Warren McClendon, have struggled at times when asked to pass protect against elite athletes in straight dropback situations.”

Stafford will struggle to escape Carter wherever he lines up. Particularly if the Rams’ gifted signal-caller can’t make quick throws to go-to target, wide receiver Puka Nacua.

His status will “be a pre-game decision” amid concerns about “a hip injury,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Playing behind a shaky offensive line and missing his check-down playmaker would leave Stafford at the mercy of a fired-up Giants’ pass rush. Carter should be the most eager member of the group to turn up the heat against the Rams on Monday night.