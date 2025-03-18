Giants Sign 25-Year-Old Pass Rusher After Azeez Ojulari News

One day after former second-round pick Azeez Ojulari chose to sign with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants added a promising young edge rusher to their outside linebacker room.

“We have agreed to terms with OLB Victor Dimukeje, pending a physical,” the Giants announced on X on March 18.

Just before the team confirmed the news, ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan had reported it, stating: “The Giants agreed to terms with OLB Victor Dimukeje, per @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter of @aurasportsgroup. The former [Arizona Cardinals] edge rusher has played in 55 games with eight starts. He has four career sacks.”

A former sixth-round selection of the Cardinals in 2021, Dimukeje (age 25) served as a rotational defender and core special teamer in Arizona for the entire duration of his rookie contract. According to Pro Football Reference, he logged 838 snaps on defense and 943 snaps on special teams over the course of his tenure out west.

Dimukeje flashed potential as a part-time starter in 2023, recording all four of his sacks — plus a forced fumble and 5 tackles for a loss — that year, but he followed it up with a quiet 2024 campaign (1 forced fumble, 2 tackles for a loss and 6 QB hits over 11 appearances).

He’ll slot in somewhere behind starters Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux in New York, adding more pass rushing depth alongside fellow newcomer Chauncey Gholston and NYG veteran Tomon Fox.

Giants Take Heat for Decision to Keep Azeez Ojulari at 2024 Trade Deadline

As expected, the Giants took some heat for the Ojulari outcome on March 18. Not so much for losing him, but for refusing to trade him last fall when the writing was very clearly on the wall that the disappointing draft pick was most likely leaving in free agency.

“The Giants were 2-7 at the trade deadline,” Raanan reminded on X ahead of the Dimukeje move. “Heard at the time a fifth-round pick was offered for Azeez Ojulari. But Kayvon Thibodeaux was injured at the time. Ojulari starting. Giants decided to keep him.”

“Ojulari eventually got injured again and now he chose to go elsewhere,” the ESPN reporter concluded, hinting that NYG general manager Joe Schoen probably should have traded Ojulari when he had the chance.

As most Big Blue supporters know, this has been a consistent theme of the Joe Schoen administration — whether it’s a failure to read the tea leaves of the upcoming free agency market, or a stubbornness when it comes to giving up on a season and selling assets when you have the chance.

The Giants similarly refused to trade star running back Saquon Barkley and star safety Xavier McKinney in 2023, even though it was somewhat obvious that both were planning to test their market — and most likely leave — in free agency. In the end, that’s exactly what happened, and Barkley and McKinney factored into the 2025 comp pick formula rather than guaranteeing Schoen draft capital the following spring.

It’s just bad business from the NYG general manager, and the Ojulari departure proves that he has yet to learn from his mistakes.

Giants Remake Linebacker & Special Teams Depth in 2025

The Giants’ starting linebacker core has remained intact so far, but the depth has totally changed behind Burns, Thibodeaux, Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden.

Dimukeje is the latest new face to join this overhaul, which already includes Gholston, Chris Board and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. With the only holdovers being 2024 draft pick Darius Muasau, Dyontae Johnson and Fox.

Although these players could serve as valuable depth if injuries occur, their main contribution should come on special teams. With the new kickoff changes in recent years, backup linebackers have a key purpose on special teams and most of these players have a lot of ST experience.

That’s no coincidence, as this group has seemingly been handpicked to give Big Blue whatever advantage they can muster in the special teams department.