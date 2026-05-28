Abdul Carter Not in Attendance for Giants Players Meeting About Jaxson Dart-Trump

The New York Giants had a bit of a problem on their hands last Friday night when quarterback Jaxson Dart took to the stage in Suffern, New York, to introduce President Donald Trump at an event.

Dart had reportedly not informed the Giants of what he was doing until about 30 minutes before he went on stage, catching everyone off guard.

The social media reaction was intense, as most things are when it comes to politics, but Dart also received a response from his own teammate, Abdul Carter.

In a since-deleted post on X, Carter asked, “What are we doing?” setting the internet ablaze even further and leaving people to question whether the locker room was fractured.

Well, it seems things have since gotten better, as several prominent NFL insiders reported Thursday morning that the Giants held a team meeting to discuss the ordeal.

Jaxson Dart Addresses Giants Teammates

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed that Dart, along with other New York Giants veterans, hashed the situation out in a players-only meeting.

“Giants QB Jaxson Dart addressed teammates in a meeting yesterday to discuss his introduction of President Trump last week, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Garafolo wrote in a post on X.

“Other team leaders spoke up as well, and Dart and the players worked through it. They are moving forward.”

“Giants leaders such as Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jameis Winston all spoke and worked to put it behind them,” added Ian Rapoport.

Clearly, this is something that the Giants wanted to put to bed before diving deeper into OTAs and use it as an opportunity to grow closer together as a team.

It sounds like going forward, there shouldn’t be any hiccups from anyone in the Giants locker room, and if there are, they will be handled internally.

“Sources told me among the topics discussed was keeping things ‘internal’ and not airing frustrations publicly. The Giants do not think this is something that is problematic now or moving forward,” reported ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

That is likely in reference to Carter taking to social media to question Dart’s actions in the wake of the introduction.

Abdul Carter Not in Attendance at Players Meeting

According to the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, Carter was unfortunately not in the building for the New York Giants’ players’ meeting.

“Carter was not in attendance but had previously communicated to Harbaugh that he had family obligations related to the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, sources told The Post, wrote Dunleavy.”

The second-year Giants defender clearly had a good reason for not being present, and was likely caught up on all of the details after the fact by his teammates.

Regardless, things between Dart and Carter are particularly fine. The 2025 draft classmates had a private conversation among themselves after the Trump incident.

“Me& JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives,” Carter wrote in a since-deleted post on X.

Hopefully, this is the last chapter in the Dart drama, and the Giants can now put the whole thing behind them.