Ex-Giants Wide Receiver Sends Coaches Gabe Davis Warning

The New York Giants are kicking Gabe Davis’ tyres, but a former wide receiver for Big Blue believes the team should pump the breaks on adding another target. Hitting pause on any plans to sign Davis can allow the Giants to find out for sure what they have in a gifted but infuriatingly raw and erratic deep threat.

That’s the advice from former Pro Bowler Allen Robinson II. He only spent a portion of last offseason with the Giants, but Robinson apparently saw enough to know it’s too soon for his old team to given up on Jalin Hyatt.

Robinson told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, “I think you’ve got to kind of find out where Jalin Hyatt can fit into that role. I know Gabe Davis will have some familiarity, but if I was the Giants right now, rather than bringing in another receiver, I would be trying to figure out how do we unlock and untap Jalin Hyatt’s potential.”

Giving Hyatt another chance would save the Giants some money. Especially when Davis is already a risk for one big reason, despite the free agent’s familiarity with Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll from their time with the Buffalo Bills.

Giants Not Giving Anything Away About Gabe Davis

Schoen was tight-lipped about his recent meeting with Davis. The GM only told Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show he met the player for dinner and “we’ll see if anything transpires here down the road.”

Leaving things open makes sense when Davis needs to prove he’s all the way back from the torn meniscus that ended his 2024 campaign in Week 11. The injury led to Davis’ release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the 26-year-old can still add key qualities to the Giants’ passing game.

Those traits include being a size and speed mismatch capable of stretching the field. Something Davis did for this touchdown catch against the Miami Dolphins while still a member of the Bills in 2023.

Plays like are common for a receiver who’s averaged 16.2 yards per reception throughout his career. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder’s talent for getting vertical is better summed up by the average of 12.7 yards run before catch, per Pro Football Reference.

Those are the type of numbers the Giants are still waiting on Hyatt to produce on a consistent basis.

Jalin Hyatt Running Out of Chances

Hyatt’s straight-line speed can scare any defense, but he’s still not developed and refined the fundamentals of playing wideout at the pro level. His struggles with technique left the player selected 73rd overall in the 2023 NFL draft out in the cold at times last season.

Winning back the faith of his coaches and the trust of a new-look quarterback rotation should be Hyatt’s priorities this offseason. Getting comfortable with new QBs won’t be a problem when veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, along with rookie Jaxson Dart, all possess the arm strength to take advantage of Hyatt’s deep speed.

A Giants two-time Super Bowl winner already believes Wilson’s arrival will release Hyatt more often. It’s potentially great news for Hyatt, but the looming prospect of Davis playing at MetLife Stadium is not so positive.

His arrival would put one more barrier in front of Hyatt getting onto the field more often. The Giants may consider the former third-round pick surplus to requirements after they also retained vertical speedster Darius Slayton back in free agency.