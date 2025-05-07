Giants WR Reunion Gaining Steam: ‘Certainly Possible’

An old friend of New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll just became available on May 7, and multiple beat reporters believe a WR reunion could be in order.

That player is veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this morning.

“Joe Schoen was instrumental in the [Buffalo] Bills drafting Gabe Davis. Brian Daboll helped Davis develop into a quality wide receiver,” New York Post reporter Paul Schwartz noted after the news. Adding: “The Giants could use an upgrade and a reunion is certainly possible.”

Schwartz wasn’t the only NYG beat writer who made the connection, as Davis to Big Blue immediately started gaining steam on social media.

“The Giants’ connection with Gabe Davis combined with not drafting a WR and given a long list of UDFA tryouts/signings at the position at least makes Davis a possible target to consider,” commented NorthJersey.com insider Art Stapleton.

And Ryan Dunleavy, also of the New York Post, reminded fans of a few Schoen quotes from 2020.

“With Gabe, it started with his makeup,” Schoen said of Davis at the time, according to Dunleavy. “He was off the charts with the way he learned, the ability to move him around, his work ethic — checked all those boxes — and he was a very productive receiver at Central Florida.”

In a second old quote provided by Dunleavy, Schoen said: “We talked to a bunch of coaches this week around the country — whether head coaches, position coaches or coordinators — and getting as much information as you can on why this kid can be successful. And Gabe [Davis] was one of those players.”

Clearly, the Giants decision-makers loved Davis in 2020. Do they still love him now?

Gabe Davis Is Coming off a Lost Season With Jaguars

Davis’ 2024 season was a forgettable one. After four straight 500-plus-yard years in Buffalo to begin his NFL career (high of 836 yards in 2022), the 6-foot-2 pass-catcher was held to just 239 receiving yards over 10 appearances.

Davis was also a red zone menace with the Bills, scoring at least 6 touchdowns in each of his first four seasons (7 TDs in three of them). With the Jaguars, he dropped to just 2 touchdowns.

Needless to say, it was a lost campaign for Davis, who also suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee. To no surprise, Jacksonville moved on after bringing in an entirely new front office and coaching staff, but that doesn’t mean Davis can’t revive his career with Daboll.

Especially since Davis wouldn’t have to be a top two WR on the Giants.

Giants Could Still Use 1 More Competent WR

The Giants bolstered several areas of their roster in free agency and the draft, but wide receiver wasn’t one of them.

Yes, Schoen spent money to bring back Darius Slayton, but that wasn’t an addition. Reporters also had Big Blue connected to Heisman Trophy winner and part-time WR Travis Hunter if he fell to No. 3 overall, but that didn’t end up happening.

Ironically, Hunter is part of the reason Jacksonville was able to move on from Davis.

Either way, the Giants could still use one more veteran WR in case of injury. They signed several UDFAs at the position after the draft, but a player like Davis would allow NYG to move on from Jalin Hyatt, let’s say the disappointing draft pick has another lackluster training camp this summer.

If nothing else, the former Bills playmaker would add quality depth, veteran leadership, and playoff experience (474 career postseason receiving yards, 6 TDs).