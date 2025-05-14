Giants Have ‘Only’ 1 Reason for Gabe Davis Meeting

The New York Giants already know almost everything they need to know about recently released free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis, except for one important thing. It’s why the team will meet with one of the great success stories of general manager Joe Schoen on Wednesday, May 14.

Veteran Davis will “is scheduled to visit with the Giants on Wednesday, source confirms,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The latter referenced Davis’ familiarity with Schoen, who helped draft the player for the Buffalo Bills back in 2020, preceding two seasons playing for future Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

WR Gabe Davis is scheduled to visit with the Giants on Wednesday, source confirms. Obvious familiarity with Joe Schoen + Brian Daboll from Buffalo. Davis is only 26 but struggled in his only season in Jacksonville last year. Had 20 catches for 239 yards and 2 TDs in 10 games. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 13, 2025

For Dan Duggan of The Athletic, “the only reason for a visit is to check out his (Davis’) knee. He tore his meniscus in Week 11 and was cut last week with a failed physical designation.”

If Davis’ knee checks out, a reunion already touted by many will be a step closer toward becoming a reality. That’s provided the Giants can fend off competition from the NFC West, after the San Francisco 49ers already hosted Davis, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Both the Niners and Giants appear prepared to risk that Davis’ mediocre 2024 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars was a fluke, not the start of a rapid career decline.

Gabe Davis a Good Fit for Giants

The Giants know what they’d get from Davis. Namely, the same things Schoen saw when he wanted to draft the former UCF star.

Schoen explained how “with Gabe, it started with his makeup. He was off the charts with the way he learned, the ability to move him around, his work ethic — checked all those boxes — and he was a very productive receiver at Central Florida,” per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Those qualities showed up in clutch moments for the Bills. Like when Davis established a niche as a prolific playoff hero, earning the nickname ‘Big Game Gabe,’ according to Raanan’s colleague Field Yates.

Big is the key word for how Davis might fit with the Giants. He’s a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder who would offer the Giants a size mismatch, something their expanding and talented receiver corps is otherwise lacking.

Giants Still Missing Something at Wide Receiver

The Giants can tick most boxes at receiver thanks to a wide array of different playmakers. Last year’s first-round draft pick Malik Nabers is a dynamic, go-to target, while returning free agent Darius Slayton is a legitimate deep threat.

Slayton’s fellow incumbent Wan’Dale Robinson is a natural for the slot, but the Giants could use some height. It something a towering target who’s on and off the roster could provide, but Daboll’s offense needs some certainty among its pass-catchers.

Davis would provide it if he’s fully healthy. He already knows the playbook from Daboll’s time as OC in Buffalo, when Davis proved he can make tough catches on the perimeter and between the numbers.

Handing Davis a short-term, prove-it deal would be a smart move for Schoen. He’s completely overhauled the quarterback depth chart with veteran passers Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, as well as rookie Jaxson Dart, but the Giants GM must ensure his new signal-callers aren’t short of targets.