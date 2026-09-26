Giants’ All-Pro Speaks Out About Cam Skattebo’s Role

The New York Giants shouldn’t need a reminder about how best to use lead running back Cam Skattebo, but an All-Pro starter has sent a message to coaches anyway.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas knows one of his primary jobs is to knock open rushing lanes for Skattebo, and the veteran is okay doing that as many times as the Giants‘ RB1 needs. Thomas gleefully replied, “Music to my ears” when asked by NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton about Skattebo wanting as many as 40 carries in a game.

The Giants giving Skattebo getting at least 20-plus carries isn’t far-fetched. Especially when Big Blue’s offense must function without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery.

It’s common sense for the running game to play a bigger role, but recent issues with play-calling cast doubt about Skattebo’s role. Unfortunately, coordinator Matt Nagy’s gameplans aren’t the only problem for the Giants’ offense.

Thomas called out another damaging issue. One that might even have inadvertently contributed to Dart’s injury.

Giants’ Play-Calling Must Feature Cam Skattebo

The Giants leaned on the run during a “dirty” win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but they’re yet to give Skattebo even 20 carries in a game this season. Nagy even admitted some regret about not calling Skattebo’s number more often against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night football.

Instead, Nagy chose to rely on a rushing committee also featuring Tyrone Tracy Jr. and veteran bruiser Najee Harris. Skattebo wants to be the featured back, and his straight-line, brute force style of running naturally appeals to blockers like Thomas.

O-linemen are rarely happier than when they’re putting would-be tacklers on skates in the ground game. Thomas wants to bludgeon defenses to make life easier not only for Skattebo, but also for Dart’s backup Jameis Winston.

That formula has a better chance of working with Thomas in the lineup. Fortunately, he’s available for Week 3’s game against the Tennessee Titans, after missing practice more than once.

Thomas’ presence gives the Giants enough strength up front to let Skattebo boss defenses, but only if the offense avoids repeated mistakes before the handoff.

Andrew Thomas Calls Out Major Flaw on Offense

The Giants paid a heavy price for not adequately protecting Dart against the Rams in Week 2. Thomas put the problem down to the Giants not “Getting to the line of scrimmage first. We had a lot of plays where we’re snaping the ball later. And for us, we wanted to be able to get to the line, let the quarterback make his adjustments, he gets in rotation, make checks if there’s pressure coming,” per Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina.

She provided an interesting note about how the “Giants had 23 plays Monday in which they snapped the ball with 5 or fewer seconds left on the play clock.”

Thomas and Traina aren’t the only ones to take note of the Giants’ issues lining up and managing the play clock. A former NFL quarterback noticed a state of “disarray” before the play when Dart was injured at SoFi Stadium.

It was important to fix basic procedural errors when Dart was healthy, but cleaning up the pre-snap operation is essential now. Particularly if Nagy and Giants’ coaches listen to Skattebo and Thomas about playing a more bruising, but efficient brand of offense.

One designed to better stay ahead of the sticks and protect the football.