Giants Urged to Host Andy Reid QB Amid Jameis Winston News

The net is being cast wider in the New York Giants’ search for a quarterback, but not wide enough for some, including one reporter who believes Big Blue should host former Kansas City Chiefs backup Carson Wentz, who worked with head coach and QB specialist Andy Reid last season, and is a better option than Jameis Winston, the latest veteran passer to visit with the G-Men.

Winston is set to rock up at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, March 17, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He also noted the Giants are chatting with Winston “while the New York braintrust waits for Aaron Rodgers.”

As Pelissero pointed out, the Giants have already met with Super Bowl-winning passers Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson. The latter is the most viable option to be their QB1 this year, but Winston is an intriguing option because of recent starting experience and enduring arm strength.

There’s a similar argument to be made for Wentz. At least according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

He believes the “#Giants should bring Carson Wentz in for a visit. Seriously. If Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston, why not Wentz? He was better in his last full season as a starter for #Colts than people remember. And he just spent time under Sean McVay and Andy Reid.”

Wentz’s time working with noted QB gurus Reid and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shouldn’t be ignored. Yet, the Giants can’t overlook the 32-year-old’s injury history and inconsistency.

Carson Wentz Is Tough to Judge

There are more than a few warning signs about Wentz, despite his talent and exposure to quality coaching. The red flags include Wentz not completing a full season since 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts, when he threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Those were solid numbers, but Wentz couldn’t stay on the field when he moved to the Washington Commanders a year later. A fractured finger sent him to injured reserve after just eight games, but Wentz was completing 62.3 percent of his passes and averaging 6.4 yards per attempt before injury struck.

Wentz is a difficult signal-caller to judge because he’s spent so long on the shelf and moved around so often. His well-travelled path through the pros has at least exposed the former No. 2 overall pick to the top QB gurus of this generation.

Reid is the leading authority on the position, having enjoyed playoff success with a plethora of passers of varying abilities. Including Donovan McNabb, Jeff Garcia, Kevin Kolb, Michael Vick, Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes.

Wentz backed up the latter in 2024, getting onto the field for only one start last season. He managed a paltry 98 yards through the air during a 38-0 defeat to the Denver Broncos in Week 18.

Despite the concerns about his game, Wentz can still be effective in an offense based on moving pockets, play-action passing and RPO concepts. That may suit the Giants, given their personnel at the skill positions, but head coach Brian Daboll’s schematic leanings favor something different.

Enter Winston and his boom-or-bust style.

Jameis Winston Carries Risks for Giants

Like Wentz, when Winston has been good he’s been awfully good. When he’s been bad, he’s been downright awful.

What the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NFL draft still does well is throw deep. Winston completed 35.3 percent of 34 deep-ball attempts for the Cleveland Browns last season, per Player Profiler.

One of his best throws was this 30-yard touchdown to Elijah Moore against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, highlighted by FOX Sports NFL.

Balancing plays like this against Winston’s reckless willingness to chance his arm, no matter the coverage, would be a challenge for Daboll and his staff. It’s a challenge the 31-year-old is seemingly open to taking on, having previously said he “absolutely” would play for the Giants.

Whether it’s Winston or Wentz, the wait goes on for the Giants to solve their problems at football’s most important position. To their credit, they are leaving no stone unturned.