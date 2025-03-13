Giants WR Gives Russell Wilson Verdict Amid Joe Flacco News

He’s back with the New York Giants, and Darius Slayton isn’t wasting time wading into the gaping hole at quarterback by offering a surprising take on the team’s plans, as well as speaking out about rumored interest in free agent Russell Wilson, on the same day Big Blue met with another former Super Bowl-winning signal-caller, Joe Flacco.

Slayton, who got a new three-year deal during 2025 NFL free agency on Monday, March 10, spoke to reporters on Thursday after Flacco’s visit and one day before Wilson comes to town, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Naturally, the question of who he’s going to be catching passes from this season came up, and Slayton wasn’t bashful.

Asked about Wilson, Slayton afforded himself a wry smile before replying, “Well selfishly I think he’s been career noted as having a great deep ball, so I love that, of course, per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

Significantly, Slayton also noted 36-year-old Wilson’s “still got gas in the tank” and the Giants “will embrace him and do our best to rally around him,” in the event the former Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers starter signs a contract.

Those words are significant since the Giants are meeting with Wilson on Thursday. They planned a visit after the Super Bowl winner had made the trip to check in with the Cleveland Browns.

Talking to Wilson and meeting with Flacco are part of a wide-net strategy for the Giants, who are also waiting on word from 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers. This waiting game may appear like a risky approach, but Slayton is convinced the Giants have a definite plan about how to get better at football’s most important position.

Darius Slayton Believes in Giants’ QB Plan

Finding believers in what the Giants are doing is a challenge after the debacle of the last two years. The team won just nine games during that stretch, a miserable run kickstarted when general manager Joe Schoen opted to give Daniel Jones a contract worth $160 million.

Jones never lived up to the billing, while none of Tyrod Taylor, Drew Lock nor Tommy DeVito were able to produce consistently. The situation remains dire, even after DeVito’s return.

Pressure is firmly on Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to find a credible solution and restore confidence in their regime. Slayton made it clear he “believes in the vision that they have.”

It’s a surprising vote of confidence in a beleaguered coach and GM. All the more surprising when Slayton suggested the “Giants are a desirable destination for a QB because of their young talented pass-catchers and the protection provided by a pair of top tackles,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

The Giants do have some intriguing weapons, notably Slayton’s fellow wide receiver Malik Nabers, but the idea there’s sufficient pass protection is a tougher sell. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is accomplished, but he’s struggled to stay healthy, while Jermaine Eluemunor proved solid but far from dominant on the right.

They also needed help at guard, but the Giants missed out on an $88 million free-agency target. Leaving Schoen to pivot toward more low-cost measures, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

It means the state of the offensive line will be a factor for available quarterbacks like Wilson and Flacco.

Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco Viable for Giants

Slayton’s take on Wilson can also be applied to Flacco. The latter has made his own career as somebody with a strong arm who can attack coverage vertically.

That’s what he did in his heyday with the Baltimore Ravens, but 40-year-old Flacco has mostly ridden the bench in recent years. Difficult spells with both the New York Jets and Browns were followed by a revival of sorts with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.

Flacco threw 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but he’s unlikely to be seen as an answer for the Giants. Even as a bridge quarterback while a rookie is prepped or the wait goes on for another saviour.

Wilson would be a similar short-term fix, but one with a little more big-play juice left.