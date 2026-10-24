John Harbaugh Gets Blunt on Giants’ Decision to Cut Najee Harris

Since John Harbaugh came into control of the New York Giants organization, the running back position has been a major point of emphasis.

Despite the team already employing three solid running backs in Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy, and Devin Singletary, rumors persisted about New York targeting the likes of Kenneth Walker in free agency and Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Big Blue didn’t end up making any of those major splashes this past offseason, but towards the end of summer, they did add former first-round draft pick Najee Harris to their ranks.

Harris’ Giants tenure ended up being pretty short-lived. He was released just this past week, which makes his addition feel pretty unnecessary.

But why did New York sign Harris, just to cut him nearly two months later?

John Harbaugh Reveals Why Giants Cut Najee Harris

Speaking with reporters after Friday’s practice, the New York Giants’ head coach was asked about the release of Harris and why the team felt they needed to move on.

“It was more about, ‘Alright, we’re gonna set a course.’ It’s hard to carry four backs; there were some other moves we had to make to get guys on the roster, and I just felt like, in this situation, like I told him, ‘Nothing against [him],” Harbaugh told the media.

John Harbaugh explains why the Giants cut Najee Harris: "It was more about, 'Alright, we're going to set a course.' It's hard to carry four backs. I just felt like, in this situation…nothing against what he did." https://t.co/8CPrezderd pic.twitter.com/HWW5OMtF4B — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) October 23, 2026

“I thought he ran super hard; I didn’t think he had a lot of room, in all fairness, in the plays he happened to have in the last couple of weeks. It was just the direction we decided to go at this time. Nothing that he did or didn’t do, and I’m just thinking, with our guys, will be the guys we’ll give a shot.”

Harbaugh was definitely trying to be as political as possible, but it’s not hard to see why the Giants felt the need to move on from Harris.

In five appearances for Big Blue this year, the former Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick carried the ball 31 times for 99 yards, for an average of 3.2 yards per carry. Incredibly inefficient.

But it wasn’t only his production that likely cost him his job, as Harris spoke out against the coaching staff following the team’s Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Real Reason the Giants Cut Najee Harris

While Harbaugh can talk about roster gymnastics all he wants, the New York Giants likely released Harris in response to his comments calling out the running back rotation this past weekend.

In the Giants locker room following the defeat, Harris publicly questioned the snap distribution.

“It’s hard to get into a rhythm with one or two plays…if you’re getting a play here and then get taken out for a series, there’s nothing you could do. I’ve never been through none of this before,” Harris told reporters.

That was easily the worst approach Harris could’ve had after the game. Harbaugh, your classic hard-nosed coach, isn’t going to tolerate players publicly speaking out against the team.

It likely cost him his job, and it remains to be seen if another team is going to pick him up this season.