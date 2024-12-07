Giants Super Bowl Winner Has Radical Plan to Solve QB Problem

A two-time New York Giants Super Bowl winner has a plan for solving the team's QB problem.

Replacing Daniels Jones beyond this season and finally fixing long-term problems at quarterback should be straightforward for the New York Giants but Super Bowl winner Brandon Jacobs has other ideas.

The running back who helped Big Blue lift two Lombardi Trophies doesn’t think his old team should simply sit tight and use a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select the best passer available. Instead, Jacobs believes the Giants should get out of the first round next year and stockpile additional picks.

Jacobs posted the following message on ‘X,’ “Trade outta the first round. Plenty good QB in the draft. Go get you another 2nd 3rd and 4th.”

Circumventing the obvious strategy for something more elaborate has merit, but it would also come with more than a few risks.

Brandon Jacobs’ Plan an Unpopular One

A quick look at the replies to Jacobs’ post shows his plan is an unpopular one. The sentiment in those replies is clear about the 2-10 Giants having a great opportunity to snag one of the best quarterbacks in this draft class.

Two signal-callers most often associated with any best in class descriptions are Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward and Colorado star Shedeur Sanders. Both are likely to be in range of the Giants come draft day.

That proximity is reflected in some of the latest mock drafts, including one written by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports. Like many, Edwards thinks “New York’s choice is pretty straight forward.” He describes how “Shedeur Sanders has done a good job moving around in the pocket and reading out defenses for periods of this season.”

A slightly different take is provided by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly. He has Ward bringing “plenty of experience and a dual-threat skill set to New York.”

Two mock drafts, two picks, but a common thread. Namely, the Giants staying put at the top end of Round 1 and taking a potential franchise quarterback.

The Jacobs plan is different, but it could yield positive returns if he’s right about the quality of signal-callers outside the opening round. Not many would consider this a strong QB class, but Alabama’s Jalen Milroe may still be on the board in Round 2.

He’s a genuine dual-threat playmaker whose rushing talents compensate for erratic tendencies as a passer and make Milroe a frequent visitor to the end zone. Like he was on four occasions against LSU in November, per PFF College.

Milroe goes to the New York Jets with the 38th overall pick in the latest mock from Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus. That’s just three picks after the Giants make their first selection of the second day.

Taking Milroe first would leave the Giants open to criticism, but the rest of Jacobs’ strategy can work if executed properly.

Quantity over Quality Could Work for Giants on Draft Day

Jacobs’ notion of adding more picks in the premium rounds makes sense for a team with a litany of weaknesses beyond football’s most important position. Those frailties include an offensive line bereft of elite talent beyond brilliant but brittle left tackle Andrew Thomas.

An inconsistent pass rush could also use a true game-wrecker on the edge, while this year’s top pick Malik Nabers needs help at wide receiver. Those things represent a hefty to-do list general manager Joe Schoen will struggle to complete with just one pick in each of the first three rounds.

Of course, this is assuming Schoen will still be around to make those decisions. He and head coach Brian Daboll have been backed by team president John Mara, but things could change.

The catalyst for change would be a dismal losing run that has its origins in the decision to hand Jones a $160-million contract in 2023. His release in November was the final act of a disastrous move, and the Giants need something radical to offset the damage.

Taking a quarterback outside the first round would be another leap of faith from a regime that’s used up its goodwill.