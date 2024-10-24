Giants Co-Owner Reveals Plans for Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen appear safe with the New York Giants, not just for the rest of the 2024 NFL season, but beyond. The head coach and general manager got a reprieve of sorts when team president, CEO and co-owner John Mara revealed his thoughts on the current regime and his plans for the immediate future.

Mara made it clear “We are not making any changes,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The latter also noted that means “During and after the season. He talked about trying to be patient. They’re committed to seeing the process through.”

Those comments were made following a screening of “The Duke: Wellington Mara’s Giant Life.” It’s a celebration of John’s father and a former Giants owner who presided over one of the most successful periods in franchise history.

The Giants are gambling patience and continuity can lead to similar glory days. It’s a major risk give how much Daboll and Schoen are struggling to keep today’s team competitive.

John Mara Doubling Down on Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen Risk

Perhaps Mara is wary of being behind a prolonged cycle of hirings and firings. That’s the theory from Dan Duggan of The Athletic, but he pointed out how quickly things can change, just as they did for Daboll’s predecessors Joe Judge and Ben McAdoo.

Mara has ample reason to change his mind again.

He already got burned backing Schoen’s decision to pay faltering quarterback Daniel Jones and let two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley test free agency. Barkley ended up with NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles and made the Giants pay with 174 yards and a touchdown during Week 7’s 28-3 win at MetLife Stadium.

Not everybody is convinced Daboll was part of the decision, including six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick. Yet, Daboll still has a lot to prove after following 2022’s surprising playoff berth and win with a 6-11 finish last season.

Daboll has struggled to develop Jones. He was also embroiled in a fairly public spat with key assistant Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, that resulted in the defensive coordinator leaving the team under a cloud.

The Giants don’t resemble the team Mara surely expected to see when he snagged Daboll and Schoen from the Buffalo Bills over two years ago.

Giants Getting Personnel Decisions Wrong

A big problem for Daboll and Schoen has been getting key personnel decisions right. Specifically, they’ve struggled to draft with consistent success.

Like when Schoen used the seventh-overall choice in the 2022 NFL draft to take offensive tackle Evan Neal. He can no longer get on the field and the Giants are being urged to trade.

Neal isn’t the only lineman taken in the high rounds who is struggling to make the grade in the pros. Regimes last based on creditable track records for finding talent, both from the collegiate ranks and the veteran market.

Schoen’s record in both categories is uneven, while Daboll isn’t managing to coach every player up. Those problems have the Giants mired at 2-5 and looking like a long shot to even match last 2023’s mediocre record.

If that happens, giving Daboll and Schoen a fourth season to get things right will be a tough sell for Mara.