Giants Sign Former All-Pro Wide Receiver, But it Isn’t Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants have been aggressive in adding to their roster in the wake of the 2026 NFL Draft, which is a somewhat surprising development. First, the front office looked for ways to shore up its interior defensive line after it traded Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, and now, it has turned its attention to the wide receiver position.

With Malik Nabers recovering from a torn ACL and Gunner Olszewski suffering a torn Achilles tendon during OTAs last week, the Giants could use some depth at this spot. That led the team to bring in several wideouts for a workout on Monday morning, with that group including Odell Beckham Jr. However, the team opted not to sign him, as it instead inked former All-Pro Braxton Berrios to a one-year contract.

Giants Sign Braxton Berrios to 1-Year Contract in Free Agency

Beckham has been linked to the Giants several times throughout the offseason, so when Olszewski went down with his aforementioned Achilles injury, it seemed logical to expect that those rumors would pick up steam again. Sure enough, they quickly did, but Beckham wasn’t the only wide receiver the team took a look at.

In addition to Beckham, the team brought in Berrios, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Anthony Miller for workouts. Still, given his history with the organization, it seemed like Beckham would have the inside track when it came to signing with the team. Instead, the team pivoted and decided to hand Berrios a contract.

A former sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Berrios earned a spot on the All-Pro First Team in 2021 as a return specialist after he racked up 852 yards on 28 returns, which was good for a league-leading 30.4 yards per return. After playing sparingly for the Houston Texans in 2025, Berrios will latch on with the Giants as a direct replacement for Olszewski.

“Giants are signing veteran WR Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Why Would the Giants Sign Braxton Berrios Over Odell Beckham Jr.?

Rather than looking for another true wide receiver option, the Giants clearly wanted someone who could come in and contribute as a secondary pass catcher when needed, but more importantly, they wanted a return specialist. Berrios can fill the same role as Olszewski, which is ultimately why the team opted to bring him in over Beckham.

Could New York still sign Beckham? Potentially, but it feels significantly less likely now that Berrios has been brought to town. New York only needs so much help at wide receiver, and it may feel good with its current crop of pass catchers after officially signing Berrios. There’s no doubt that the rumors linking Beckham to a reunion with the Giants will continue to linger, but after the team just passed on him, it’s tough to see him returning to New York in the near future.