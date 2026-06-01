Giants Linked to Former Pro Bowl Wide Receiver After Odell Beckham Jr. News

The New York Giants have been making moves all offseason long, but they have remained particularly active in the wake of the 2026 NFL Draft. Over the past few weeks, the Giants have worked hard on reinforcing their defensive line, but now, it seems like the front office has its sights set on a new area of need.

That would be the wide receiver position, which is currently headlined by Malik Nabers and Darnell Mooney. With Nabers working his way back from a torn ACL, though, New York could use some more depth at this spot, particularly throughout training camp. The team is taking a closer look at old friend Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday, but he isn’t the only former Pro Bowler the team has brought to town for a workout.

Giants Host Several Wide Receivers for a Workout, Including JuJu Smith-Schuster

Add veteran WR Anthony Miller to this list, as well. #Giants in need of WR depth after the Gunner Olszewski injury. https://t.co/MjqAXzKJle — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 1, 2026

With Gunner Olszewski suffering a torn Achilles tendon last week during OTAs, that has made finding help at the wide receiver position even more important for the Giants. The front office has been keeping tabs on Beckham all offseason long, but he isn’t the only pass-catcher the team has its eye on.

The most notable name, alongside Beckham, that New York will be checking out on Monday is JuJu Smith-Schuster. A Pro Bowler back in 2018, Smith-Schuster has turned himself into more of a secondary option in the passing game, but he has proven to be a reliable option over the past few seasons, even in this smaller role. In 2025, Smith-Schuster caught 33 passes for 345 yards and a touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Beckham has more familiarity with the Giants than Smith-Schuster, but it is worth noting that the latter wideout has worked with the team’s new offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, during his time with the Chiefs. Ultimately, Beckham and Smith-Schuster are the headliners of a group of wide receivers that will be working out for the team on Monday.

“The Giants are working out free-agent wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Braxton Berrios and Odell Beckham Jr. today. Smith-Schuster played in Kansas City with Giants OC Matt Nagy,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealing that Anthony Miller will be joining this group on Monday, too.

Should the Giants Sign Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster?

While Miller and Braxton Berrios are guys worth keeping tabs on, Beckham and Smith-Schuster are the big names that fans will naturally be drawn to. Beckham didn’t play at all in 2025, but he’s certainly more popular among Giants fans than Smith-Schuster, and it’s not as if Smith-Schuster has been putting up massive numbers as of late.

Ultimately, all of these guys are solid options, but it’s always felt most likely that Beckham would find his way back to New York, assuming the team actually wants to sign him. Things have been trending in this direction for quite some time now, and while Smith-Schuster is an intriguing option, it would be a surprise if the team opted to sign one of these guys instead of Beckham.