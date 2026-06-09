Giants Star Brian Burns Sends ‘Optimistic’ Message on Start of John Harbaugh Era

The New York Giants have been involved in a bit of drama as of late. Some injury issues have already begun to flare up for this team, which is always going to be a concern, but the locker room was divided over quarterback Jaxson Dart‘s controversial decision to introduce President Donald Trump ahead of a recent rally in New York.

For the most part, it seems like the team has moved past this incident, but you can bet that was the last thing that new head coach John Harbaugh wanted to deal with as he attempts to lay the foundation of his program. And while there have been some early bumps in the road, star linebacker Brian Burns revealed that he’s excited to get to work with Harbaugh and the rest of the team.

Brian Burns Dishes on Giants’ New Look Under John Harbaugh

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While the Giants only won four games last season, there were a lot of reasons for optimism. A talented group of young stars has begun to emerge, and while injuries hurt this team in 2025, there’s reason to believe that Harbaugh, who helped turn the Baltimore Ravens into a consistent winner during his time with the team, can put all the pieces of the puzzle together.

One guy he won’t have to worry about is Burns, who may just be one of the most underrated pass rushers in the NFL right now. While he is surrounded by guys like Abdul Carter, Arvell Reese, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Burns is the leader of this group, and he proved as much last season when he racked up a career-high 16.5 sacks, which helped him earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team honors.

In 2026, Burns will continue to be featured in an important role on Harbaugh’s defense, and he sounds excited for what’s to come. While Burns knows that every team across the league is feeling good about the upcoming season, he admitted that things feel different now that a proven Super Bowl-winning coach has taken over the reins.

“Everybody is excited right now,” Burns said when speaking to reporters. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel this is a little different. I was a little excited, and I expect highly of this team. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that. But at the end of the day, like I say, you’ve gotta prove it. It’s (not) just about being happy and optimistic. You’ve gotta get on the field, and you’ve got to prove it against another team and impose your will on them.”

Brian Burns, Giants Hoping to Take a Big Step Forward in 2026

Burns was one of the true bright spots for the Giants last season, and while there are some question marks elsewhere on the team’s defense, the pass rush isn’t one of them. If Reese can star right away after being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Carter can build off his strong finish to his rookie campaign, this could be the most dangerous pass-rushing group in the entire league.

New York still has a lot of room to grow, but the overarching belief is that Harbaugh is the right guy to lead this group forward. Burns certainly likes what he has seen so far, and while there is still a long way to go until Week 1 rolls around, the Giants are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch next season.