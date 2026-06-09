Jaxson Dart Facing ‘Adjustment’ Problem for Giants

Adjusting to a new head coach, new offensive coordinator and a new system is proving tough for New York Giants second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose progress is being stalled by a familiar weakness during recent offseason practices.

The problem was observed by Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He referenced on Monday, June 8 how head coach “John Harbaugh called Jaxson Dart’s adjustment to the new offense a ‘work in progress.’ That’s an accurate description. He looks a lot like he did last offseason when he was often indecisive in the pocket.”

Duggan also noted an interesting nuance about why Dart appears to be taking a step back on the watch of Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. As Duggan pointed out, “a lot of what looked like sacks in practices last year turned into electric scrambles in games. But assistant ST coach TJ Weist has had what Harbaugh calls a ‘quick whistle’ on blowing plays dead as sacks, so we’ve seen a lot of that.”

Turning broken plays into positives is a core of Dart’s talent for playing off-script, but this is supposed to be the year he takes a step up as a more refined NFL quarterback. That’s why Harbaugh hired Nagy, and while some growing pains are inevitable, the Giants won’t welcome seeing Dart struggle with the essential requirements of his position.

Particularly when decision-making hasn’t been his only problem during what’s proving a trying offseason.

Jaxson Dart Dealing With Setbacks This Offseason

Refining his mechanics as a passer was the key focus for Dart entering this offseason. Unfortunately, Duggan cited Dart for throwing “a bad interception on a deep post to Darnell Mooney, who was several steps behind the defense. The ball hung in the air forever, allowing Paulson Adebo to catch up and make the pick.”

Ironing out issues with accuracy and timing is what offseason work is for, but the list of concerns about Dart, both on and off the field, appears to be growing. He entered a crucial phase of his development already needing to fix one fatal flaw in his playing style.

Dart also generated negative attention on his relationship with Giants teammate Abdul Carter, stemming from the signal-caller’s decision to introduce President Donald Trump at a campaign event.

Carter calmed the narrative after revealing discussions with Dart, but the episode increased scrutiny on the latter’s role as a leader with the Giants. It’s a role Dart can ultimately make his own if he fully grasps the demands of Nagy’s playbook.

That mastery is proving elusive now, but there are mitigating factors Dart’s working to overcome.

Giants Asking a Lot of Second-Year Quarterback

Chief among those factors is Dart being without go-to wide receiver Malik Nabers. His ongoing recovery from multiple knee surgeries has left Dart having to get comfortable with a host of new receivers, including Mooney and even returning cult hero Odell Beckham Jr.

Fortunately, the Giants have given Dart two new weapons who are making strong impressions. One is a roving veteran already endearing himself to Dart as a size and speed mismatch from multiple spots.

The other is a second towering target standing out during offseason work. Among those suitably impressed, New York Post Sports Digital Host Brandon London highlighted on Monday how “Malachi Fields just had a phenomenal catch in the back of the end zone from Jaxson Dart. His catch radius and spectacular catch rating is why the Giants traded into the 3rd to go get him.”

Fields can make Dart’s job easier as a 6-foot-4 pass-catcher able to high-point the football, but the most significant newcomer for the Giants’ fledgling QB1 is on the sideline. Nagy was hired because of his history developing mercurial athletes at football’s most important position, including Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nagy needs to craft a system that allows Dart to play within structure, without completely removing the 23-year-old’s talent for ad-libbing. It’s a tough when the play-caller’s overall track record is already viewed as a problem.

Dart is dealing with a lot of change around him, so it’s inevitable his progress will be uneven. He’ll need to count on a coach as experienced as Super Bowl-winner Harbaugh being patient enough to give a natural playmaker time and leeway to properly adjust.