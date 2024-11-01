Giants HC Brian Daboll Breaks Silence on Evan Neal’s Lack of Playing Time

From an outside perspective, it feels like the New York Giants have been going out of their way to avoid using former first-round offensive tackle Evan Neal in 2024. So much so that some have questioned why Big Blue doesn’t just trade Neal while he still has some sort of value.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked about Neal’s lack of playing time on November 1 after he confirmed that veteran Chris Hubbard will once again start at left tackle in Week 9.

“People look at that and wonder, you [used] the 7th pick on tackle [Evan Neal] a couple of years ago who doesn’t even seem to be in the mix,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan questioned on Friday. “Why is that the case?”

“Well, I wouldn’t say he’s not in the mix,” Daboll responded. “He’s worked some jumbo stuff for us and based on how things are going, or an injury, he’d be one of the next guys in.”

After a follow-up from Duggan on how Neal could go from starting right tackle at the beginning of training camp to totally nonexistent within the offense, Daboll once again addressed the big-name prospect’s overall disappearance.

“Well, I would say Jermaine [Eluemunor] went to right tackle and Jermaine’s played well,” the Giants HC replied. “So, we need to continue to play well but [Eluemunor] earned his spot.”

Giants Appear to Prefer Chris Hubbard at Left Tackle Over Evan Neal

No one’s really expecting the Giants to start Neal over Eluemunor, and Daboll is most likely well aware of that as he navigates press conferences. Having said that, there is a question of why the coaching staff is so hesitant to move Neal back to left tackle — a position that he excelled at in college.

“Again, Hubbard’s played 58 games — 59 after the Pittsburgh game — has good experience [and] has some familiarity with what we do,” Daboll said on November 1 after being asked about shifting Eluemunor or Neal over to the lefthand side.

“I think [Hubbard] is improving as he learns the system, communicates with the guys and again, we’ll see where we’re at but he’s a true pro,” the coach continued, “he did a lot of good things to improve this week as we go.”

Daboll is always very buttoned-up during his press conferences, but there’s obviously something that the Giants aren’t telling us when it comes to Neal. A first-round offensive tackle shouldn’t be fighting for snaps in the jumbo package.

The notion that he is — and that his development isn’t a concern whatsoever — is somewhat insulting to NYG fans.

Another Giants Kicker Injury Pops up Ahead of Commanders Matchup

The first time the Giants played the Washington Commanders in 2024, veteran kicker Graham Gano popped up on the injury report just before the weekend. This later became a controversial piece of information after Gano was pulled from the game early and Big Blue was left without a kicker.

On November 1, there was a case of déjà vu around the Giants community.

“For the 2nd time this season, the Giants’ kicker has gotten hurt late in the week in practice prior to facing the Commanders,” New York Daily News beat reporter Pat Leonard relayed on Friday. “An MRI earlier today confirmed Greg Joseph has an oblique injury, and he is listed as OUT for Sunday.”

Leonard added jokingly that he is “not making this up.”

The only difference is that this time, the Giants plan to take action and elevate Jude McAtamney off the practice squad ahead of Week 9 according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Along with Joseph, punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) has been ruled out for the Commanders rematch and wide receiver/special teamer Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) is officially “doubtful” to play. Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. cleared the concussion protocol on November 1 and is good to go in Week 9.