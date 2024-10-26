Giants HC Gives Ominous Warning About Evan Neal vs. Steelers

Brian Daboll is under no illusions about what Evan Neal is in for if the New York Giants draft flop has to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt in Week 8.

Neal has been on the bench this season, but the seventh-overall pick in the 2022 draft could be called into action on Monday Night Football, amid injury doubts about veteran Jermaine Eluemunor. The Giants also have problems at left tackle, where the team is still searching for the right replacement for injured All-Pro Andrew Thomas.

Big Blue’s right side is the bigger issue, and Daboll doesn’t sound confident about Neal having to take the field against Watt. The head coach gave an ominous response, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic: “Well, he has a significant challenge ahead of him. With (Steelers linebacker T.J.) Watt lining up over there. He’s done everything he can do to be as prepared as he can be and has to go out there and do it. But certainly, a tough challenge to be the first time out.”

Neal entering the fray would be a precursor to doom for the Giants. The line surrendered seven sacks against the Philadelphia Eagles last week when only Thomas was missing from the lineup.

A swarming Steelers pass rush led by Watt and two more dynamic edge defenders looks likely to feast on hapless and besieged quarterback Daniel Jones.

Evan Neal Could Get Surprising Reprieve vs. Steelers

Neal worked “with the first-team offense” during practice on Friday, October 25, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. It might be the first step toward an unlikely career redemption arc for Neal.

The former linchpin of Alabama’s offensive line has endured a nightmare trying to adjust to life in the pros. He hasn’t been able to respond to speed off the edge, nor counter stunts and twists run against him.

Neal’s struggles have seen him passed over for ex-Las Vegas Raiders lineman Eluemunor. The latter has played guard, but he soon won the right tackle job with the Giants.

That and the Giants not being willing to let Neal step in for Thomas, has some thinking the former top-10 pick should be traded. Neal is a forgotten man, but that could change after Eluemunor hasn’t been able to practice “due to a hip injury, leaving head coach Brian Daboll no more than “hopeful” before practice of his starter’s game-day availability,” per Dunleavy.

Now Eluemunor is “officially questionable,” according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. The player himself has declared “I’m playing,” but Eluemunor being less than 100 percent could force Neal into the mix.

No matter who plays, the Giants are going to have a hard time containing Pittsburgh’s bookend pass-rushers.

Steelers Edge-Rushers Can Dominate Giants

Watt and Alex Highsmith are a formidable duo for any offense to deal with, but second-year pro Nick Herbig is also proving a force. Herbig has 2.5 sacks, while Highsmith posted two pressures in his last game.

The Steelers have a full arsenal to unleash on a beleaguered Giants O-line, but Watt is the main man. He’s registered at least two QB hits in all-but two games this season, per Pro Football Reference.

Containing this trio could mean the Giants need to shift Eluemunor to the left side. If not, Daboll will be left deciding between Josh Ezeudu and Chris Hubbard, who “have split reps this week,” according to Duggan.

That’s a big call because the Giants will likely need their left tackle to play without help, so they can double Watt on every play and prevent him from taking over this game.