Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Shreds Brian Daboll in On-Air Rant

There’s a lot of blame to go around after the New York Giants’ Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Is quarterback Daniel Jones good enough to get this team over the hump? Where was the rushing attack against the Cowboys? Did the NYG defense and the expensive pass rush do their jobs? Is general manager Joe Schoen to blame for building this roster? And the list goes on.

Former Giants Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Chris Canty was very direct about his blame on September 27, however, and he took aim at head coach Brian Daboll on the Friday morning edition of ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“[Daboll is] toast. He’s done,” Canty began. “He’s the biggest loser coming out of last night.”

“I know he lost all of that weight in the offseason,” the ex-NFL player continued. “He about to lose his damn job in-season. That’s what’s going [to] happen.

“Last night, you point to an opportunity that [Daboll] had, first drive of the second half. You got goal to go from [the] three-yard line. You realize the Cowboys have gotten out to a hot start. Back-to-back touchdown drives where they went the length of the field, and you decide that you’re not going to go for it there, but you go for it on fourth down three other times after that point in the game. That was an inflection point.”

Canty went on to label that a “game on the line moment” that Daboll got wrong.

“For a team that hadn’t scored a touchdown at home yet this season, that was the opportunity to get in the end zone and you didn’t get it done,” Canty concluded. “That is on Brian Daboll, just like the loss to the Washington Commanders was on Brian Daboll.”

Will Brian Daboll Survive 2024 Season as Giants HC?

Canty didn’t stop there. Later in the segment, he added that Daboll is giving the Giants brass “ammunition to move on from him” after 2024. And he even went as far as to predict that Jones has a better chance of returning in 2025 than Daboll right now.

That last part is hard to imagine, considering the potential financial “out” in Jones’ contract next spring. Having said that, will Daboll survive year three as NYG head coach following his tremendous start in 2022?

When Giants president and CEO John Mara first hired Daboll and Schoen, he expressed trust and belief in the pair leading this team well into the future. Mara has also talked about a desire for more continuity, and having faith in Daboll and Schoen despite mixed results.

Now obviously, there’s a limit to that trust and blind faith. And to Canty’s point, Daboll is beginning to stretch the fanbase’s patience after a year and a half of head-scratching decisions.

If the losses continue — and even more so — if Daboll and Schoen shoulder more of the blame than let’s say Jones or a specific player, what’s stopping Mara from starting fresh with a new quarterback and a different head coach and general manager?

The obvious answer is nothing.

Giants’ Brian Daboll Did Not Consider Going for 4th Down Inside Cowboys’ 5-Yard Line

Circling back to Canty’s initial point, Daboll was asked about his decision to settle for a field goal early in the second half during his postgame press conference. Below was his response:

“No. We were going to go for points on that one… It was a close game, so we didn’t know what we [would] need at the end there. But we were going to kick it.”

Based on Daboll’s response, there was very little consideration to go for a touchdown on that particular play. Which could easily be seen as frustrating given the result.