Giants Fans Criticize Daboll’s ‘Smug’ Solution to Get Malik Nabers More Involved

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll hails from the Bill Belichick school of thought, having spent a total of 11 seasons working under the legendary New England Patriots HC during two separate stints with the organization.

It’s easy to hear that Belichick influence in Daboll’s press conferences, as the NYG boss often says very little of consequence when speaking with the media. Giants fans are likely aware of this by now and most probably didn’t mind it when New York was winning in 2022, but that Belichick bit starts to get real old real fast when your team is losing games.

On that note, Daboll was criticized by fans for two more curt responses on September 11.

The first answer came after a reporter asked how Daboll and the coaching staff can get first-round wide receiver Malik Nabers “more involved” in the offense Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

“Throw him the ball,” Daboll replied with a purposeful simplicity. Later, the NYG HC also said that he’d like the Giants offense to be known for “scoring points” when asked about their preferred offensive identity.

Both responses quickly drew the ire of fans on social media.

“These smug responses only work when you’re actually doing well at your job,” one user commented. Another said: “Being a smart [expletive] when your team sucks is a recipe for unemployment.”

“He’s checked out,” a third fan reacted. And a fourth wrote: “Could someone tell him that they only scored 6 points which is the lowest in the NFL? Can’t be your identity if you are not that person and can’t even pretend to be that person. We will see this week.”

Finally, one supporter expressed that “[Daboll’s] demeanor is certainly not helping his case.”

Was Brian Daboll’s Brief Malik Nabers Answer a Shot at Giants QB Daniel Jones?

Daboll backed quarterback Daniel Jones after Week 1, so it feels unlikely that he would immediately throw him under the bus a couple of days later — but that’s how certain observers took the Nabers answer.

“He can’t flat out say Jones sucks. What do we really expect him to say in that situation?” One fan questioned.

Even the reporter followed up by asking if there were times where Daboll thought the ball was going to Nabers in Week 1 and Jones “directed it otherwise.”

The coach’s clarification read: “No, I thought Daniel — again, we talked [about how] I don’t want to live too much in last week, we’re moving on — but, you know, move [Nabers] around like we do and if he’s the first read, he’s the first read. If he’s the second read, [he’s the] second read. But continue to work with [Nabers] and when he’s open, give it to him.”

A better answer, but one that took a secondary question and unnecessary frustration to get to.

Giants Are Losing Fanbase as Daniel Jones & Brian Daboll Struggle to Recapture 2022 Success

Giants president and CEO John Mara hoped that Daboll would be the long-term solution at head coach — along with Joe Schoen as his general manager — when he hired the pair in 2022.

That certainly seemed to be the case after the team’s unlikely playoff berth during Daboll’s inaugural season with Big Blue, but with every embarrassing loss, the fanbase appears to be slipping from their grasp. From the feuds between players and fans on “booing” to NYG supporters heckling Jones as he leaves the stadium.

And now this, Daboll drawing the ire of those that lauded him as recently as 2022.

“Look, everyone knows Jones is a lame duck QB. We know this team isn’t a contender. But it’s not even Week 2 – you can’t look this defeated already,” one fan weighed in after Daboll’s thoughts on Nabers’ early involvement. “It’s a very bad optic[s] for the entire fanbase. If the coach doesn’t care, why should the fans?”

That pretty much sums up the growing divide between the Giants organization and their supporters as we enter Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.