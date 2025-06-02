How Giants’ Brian Daboll Can Save His Job in 2025 NFL Season

Few seats across the NFL are hotter than the one New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll enters the 2025 season sitting on.

That owner John Mara and the Giants brought both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen back for the 2025 campaign, following a dreadfully uncompetitive 3-14 2024 season, was a bit surprising in its own right.

However, after a complete overhaul in the quarterback room, including pairing Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall selection with No. 3 overall pick, edge rusher Abdul Carter, as the Giants’ first-round draft haul, this should be a significantly more talented roster in September than the one that walked off the field back in January.

Over at Pro Football Focus, analyst Bradley Locker outlined a specifically clear path for Daboll to save his job in 2025 and earn the opportunity to coach his chosen quarterback of the future, in 2026.

“The Giants did overhaul their roster going into 2025,” Locker points out for PFF. “Including under center with Russell Wilson (77.5 PFF passing grade) and first-round pick Jaxson Dart (92.5 PFF overall grade). New York’s defense, which sat 20th in success rate, also has the potential to improve after adding Abdul Carter (92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade), Jevon Holland (63.0 PFF overall grade) and Paulson Adebo (63.9 PFF coverage grade).

“Playing in a formidable NFC East, the Giants aren’t anticipated to make significant waves in 2025. If Big Blue can win at least seven games, it may be enough for Daboll to keep his job — especially if Dart offers promise by the end of the season. But if 2025 finishes similarly to 2024 for the organization, then a cleaning of the house will be expected.”

Finishing 7-10 would be a small step forward for the Giants, who play in a division against three potentially playoff caliber teams, including the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Whether Mara believes that a four-win improvement over last season is significant enough to retain the continuity he sorely desires may be the biggest question facing the franchise, should that be the payoff of this past offseason’s additions.

Russell Wilson to Make Empire State Sized Impact on Giants

The past three seasons haven’t gone the way new Giants quarterback Russell Wilson would have hoped or expected.

After passing for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns to five interceptions over the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ final 11 games of the season, Wilson and the offense sputtered in a season-ending loss to the rival Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

After agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason, Wilson is motivated to prove that he can still be a successful quarterback in this league.

“The opportunity here is so great,” Wilson said on the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast. “I don’t mind the lights. I don’t mind that part of it. I think the other part of it for me, most importantly of it all that, is I’ve been here before.

“When you walk into a stadium, into a locker room and you know, like my locker is the same locker I had when I won the Super Bowl. So, for me, when I see that, when I walk into the stadium I’m like, I’ve been here before. Not just been here but, like, we did this before.”

In a lot of ways, the Giants are hitching their outlook for the 2025 season, and Daboll his job security, on Wilson’s veteran experience being enough to unlock the potential of the likes of star wide receiver Malik Nabers and an emergent backfield leading a strong enough turnaround on offense to be competitive this fall.

Whether New York is right will have franchise-altering consequences.

Brian Daboll Inviting Giants’ Legends to Give Current Team a Pep Talk

In an effort to inspire his players to have the kind of season that represents a big step forward, Daboll is turning back the clock.

Throughout the spring, several legendary former Giants players have made appearances at 1925 Giants Drive.

From Eli Manning to Michael Strahan, and several other players responsible for the franchise’s four Lombardi Trophies, Daboll sees value in having some of the Giants’ legends of the past sharing their thoughts on what it takes to succeed with this year’s squad.

“It’s something I thought about at the end of the season,” Daboll told reporters during OTAs. “Getting ready for this upcoming season, some of the things I wanted to do. One of those was to bring some guys in, brought a number of them in. There will be another one here today. Give a good message about what it means to be a Giant for them and some different things that hopefully mean something to our players.

“Obviously a lot of legends that have played the game for this organization and tremendous football players in the National Football League, and I have a good relationship with a lot of those guys throughout my time here and they’re willing to come in and talk to those young guys. I think it’s beneficial for them.”

Daboll’s hope is that Hall of Famers such as Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan, and legendary figures like Eli Manning and Justin Tuck not only show a group of players who haven’t seen much postseason success not only that it is possible but provide a road map on how to make it happen.