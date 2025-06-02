Russell Wilson Makes His Thoughts on the Giants’ Future Clear

The New York Giants have a veteran quarterback on the squad for their 2025 season in Russell Wilson, who comes to the team with pedigree. Wilson, of course, has appeared in two Super Bowls so far in his career, including Super Bowl XLVIII and Super Bowl XLIX. He helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, but the team fell short to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Wilson seems pretty stoked to be with the Giants. He was a regular at New York Knicks playoff games, showing his support for other Big Apple teams, and he and his wife Ciara even stuck around and signed autographs at one of those games.

Now, Wilson is getting real about the Giants’ upcoming season, and he is making a big statement about the future of the team.

Russell Wilson Talks New York Giants

Wilson is not a shy guy when it comes to his fame, so it’s possible he’ll really thrive in the spotlight when he’s playing for a big market team like the Giants. During an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast, Wilson talked about how excited he is to be with the team.

“The opportunity here is so great,” Wilson said on the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast. “I don’t mind the lights. I don’t mind that part of it. I think the other part of it for me, most importantly of it all that, is I’ve been here before.”

He added, When you walk into a stadium, into a locker room and you know, like my locker is the same locker I had when I won the Super Bowl. So, for me, when I see that, when I walk into the stadium I’m like, I’ve been here before. Not just been here but, like, we did this before.”

Then, he made a bold statement about the future of the Giants. He believes they have the tools to thrive once again.

“So, I fundamentally believe it’s possible again in terms of being successful again and being at the highest level. I think we got the right guys. … There’s a lot of good pieces to it. And it’s a show.”

The Giants are four-time Super Bowl champions, but they’ve only made it to the playoffs twice since last going all the way in 2011. So, Wilson has lots of work ahead.

Russell Wilson’s Standing in the NFL

NFL analyst and expert Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has put together a tally of the best quarterbacks going into the 2025 season, and in it, he named Wilson the No. 28 best quarterback in the league.

“The favorite to headline the Giants ‘ rebooted quarterback room to start 2025, Wilson flashed his trademark play-action heaves in Pittsburgh before reverting to a more sluggish form befitting his age (36),” Benjamin stated. “His presence at least means New York shouldn’t have to rush Jaxson Dart into action.”

His No. 1 pick was Jayden Daniels, with Benjamin saying, “you’d be hard-pressed to find an NFL team that wouldn’t hurry to claim him as its quarterback of the present and future, contenders included.”