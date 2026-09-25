Brian Daboll Sends Message to Giants’ Jaxson Dart After Season-Ending Injury

Everyone involved with the New York Giants is certainly having a down week. Not only are they coming off a demoralizing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, but Jaxson Dart is facing a season-long absence due to a knee injury suffered on Monday night.

Things didn’t seem so bad at first. The initial diagnosis was a minor MCL sprain, and that Dart would be back in a matter of weeks.

But Tuesday’s MRI revealed that there was enough damage that Dart would need season-ending surgery. He may have a chance to return for the postseason, but Big Blue would have to get there first.

Dart’s old head coach, Brian Daboll, seems bummed about the 23-year-old quarterback’s injury as the two had a special connection in 2025.

Brian Daboll’s ‘Prayers’ Are With Jaxson Dart

Speaking with reporters ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants, current Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator and ex-Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked about Dart’s season-ending injury.

“Yeah, it’s tough, it’s always tough, have a very good relationship with him. Obviously, he’s devastated with what happened and prayers to him, his family, great people. And again, this is, we’re a competitive industry, but we’re in a human industry too, and you build a lot of good relationships,” Daboll said via A to Z Sports’ Easton Freeze.

“Wherever you’re at, with players, with coaches, staff members. It was a tough one to see, got a lot of respect for him, a lot of love for him. And I know he’ll come back stronger than ever.”

It’s cool to see Daboll still holding a lot of respect for his former quarterback. Though they barely spent a year with one another, it was clear the two harbored a special relationship.

If not for the ex-head coach, the Giants may not have even drafted Dart in 2025.

Jaxson Dart & Brian Daboll’s Relationship

Throughout the beginning of the 2025 season, it was clear the then-New York Giants head coach had a strong affinity for his quarterback, Dart.

Following his first career win against the Los Angeles Chargers last year, the first-round draft pick credited Daboll for putting his trust in him despite his inexperience.

“Me and Dabs just have a special relationship. He’s the guy that believed in me from day one. I think it does say a lot that he made the decision and had the confidence in me,” Dart said via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

“Even just giving me the ball in those situations on a third down to make a play. I know that when you have a coach who you know has your back, I’m going to go out there and do everything I can for him to win.”

Of course, Daboll isn’t going to be able to see through Dart’s development, as he’s now tasked with tutoring Cam Ward with the Tennessee Titans.

Daboll will have a chance to get some revenge against his former team this weekend, when the Giants host the Titans at MetLife Stadium.