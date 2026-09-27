Brian Daboll’s True Feelings Towards Giants After Firing Revealed by Insider

The New York Giants will return to action in Week 3, and when they take the field, they will be going up against one of their old friends, former head coach Brian Daboll. Now the Tennessee Titans‘ offensive coordinator, Daboll will look to exact some revenge against the Giants after they fired him midway through the 2025 campaign.

Much of the attention has been on New York’s offense heading into this game now that Jaxson Dart is out for the year, but on the other side of the ball, the defense is going to have its work cut out for it when it comes to slowing down Daboll and his new team. And yet, while many folks believe this is a revenge game for Daboll, one insider revealed he isn’t viewing it that way.

Brian Daboll Holds No Ill Will Against Giants After 2025 Firing

Daboll served as the Giants’ head coach from 2022 until his firing last season, and it’s safe to say his stint in town didn’t go according to plan. After initially enjoying some success with Daniel Jones under center, he flamed out under Daboll’s lead. New York then found its way to Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft, but even his potential wasn’t enough to save Daboll from getting fired midway through the year.

With Robert Saleh being hired as the Titans’ new head coach, he tabbed Daboll to be his new offensive coordinator in hopes that he could help second-year quarterback Cam Ward take a step forward. Through two games, though, Tennessee’s offense has looked pretty similar to last year’s underachieving group, which isn’t a good sign.

It’s going to take time for Daboll to mold Ward into the sort of quarterback he knows he can become, and with an ailing Giants team in front of them, it’s clear this duo has a big opportunity ahead of them on Sunday afternoon. However, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Daboll isn’t heading into this game with any hard feelings towards New York, as he’s simply focused on helping Tennessee come out on top.

“I’m told he’s in a great frame of mind, focused only on helping get their first win of the season,” Garafolo said of Daboll on “NFL GameDay.”

Getty Brian Daboll was head coach of the Giants for four seasons

Things certainly did not go the way Daboll was hoping they would with the Giants, but that’s how the world of sports works sometimes. He still managed to get a great opportunity with the Titans, and it’s clear that Daboll’s work with Dart has helped turn him into one of the most promising young players in the league.

With Dart out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, though, new head coach John Harbaugh will have to find a way to piece things together in a way that Daboll was never able to do. Daboll won’t say it, but you know he’d love to pick up a win over New York on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and all eyes will be on Daboll to see how he fares in his first game against the Giants since his firing.