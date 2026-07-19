Giants’ Cam Skattebo Addresses Injury Concerns After Controversial Move

The New York Giants have high hopes for the 2026 campaign, but in order for the team to enjoy a successful year, their players are going to have to remain healthy. Second-year running back Cam Skattebo is among a large list of players recovering from injuries ahead of the new season, but his latest actions would make you think he is ready for Week 1.

Skattebo suffered an open tibia fracture and several other injuries midway through his rookie campaign, forcing him to undergo a long and arduous rehab process. That didn’t stop him from doing a backflip on his recently repaired leg while at Fanatics Fest on Saturday, leading to quite a bit of uproar from fans. Skattebo has heard the chatter surrounding him, which led to the popular running back addressing his injury status on Sunday.

Cam Skattebo Attempts to Ease Giants Fans’ Concern After Viral Backflip

A fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Skattebo became a sensation for the Giants as a rookie. While he wasn’t a starter right away, he eventually ended up taking over the lead role in the backfield, and during his brief eight-game stint on the field, he was electric, as he racked up 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries, while also catching 24 passes for 207 yards and two more scores.

In order for New York to be successful, it is going to need Skattebo leading the way out of the backfield. Not only is he electric with the ball in his hands, but he embraces contact as a blocker in the passing game, too. Simply put, Skattebo is a rare breed, and keeping him as healthy as possible is going to be crucial for the Giants.

Seeing him do a backflip (which he did not land properly, for what it’s worth) was more than enough to leave New York fans everywhere panicked about his injury status. While Skattebo avoided catastrophe here, he knows that his health is a big topic of discussion right now, so he made sure to reassure the team’s fanbase that he is not going to get injured before the start of the upcoming season.

“I’m gonna address the elephant. I will not hurt myself before the season,” Skattebo confidently said at Fanatics Fest on Sunday afternoon.

Cam Skattebo’s Injury Status Worth Keeping Tabs on as Training Camp Approaches

Skattebo plays with a reckless abandon on the field, and that carries over into his day-to-day life. He’s quite comfortable doing backflips (after all, it’s part of his touchdown celebration), but considering the injury he suffered last season, fans likely want to see him be as cautious as possible until he is fully healthy.

And yet, it’s worth acknowledging that this probably isn’t the first backflip Skattebo has done throughout his injury recovery, so this simply may be par for the course with him. Fans have no choice but to accept Skattebo’s promise here, but you can bet that his injury status is going to be worth keeping tabs on as training camp draws near.