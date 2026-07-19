Giants RB Cam Skattebo Slammed on Social Media Over Backflip Video at Fanatics Fest

The New York Giants are optimistic heading into the 2026 campaign, and it’s not too hard to see why. Veteran head coach John Harbaugh is taking over a team led by a dynamic young core group on both sides of the ball, and while several of these guys are recovering from injuries, there’s reason to believe this team can take a serious step forward this upcoming season.

One player who is recovering from a serious ailment is running back Cam Skattebo, as he suffered a fractured tibia, among several other injuries, shortly after earning a starting job on offense last year. Skattebo has since been working his way back to full health, but in the wake of a video popping up on social media showing him doing a backflip at Fanatics Fest on Saturday, fans have quickly taken aim at him.

Giants Fans Won’t Love Cam Skattebo’s Latest Actions

While everyone was paying attention to the arrival of quarterback Jaxson Dart last year, the Giants also selected Skattebo in the 2025 NFL Draft with a fourth-round pick. After starting the year as a backup, Skattebo quickly became the team’s starter at the running back position, as he racked up 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries in eight games, while also catching 24 passes for 207 yards and two more scores.

As noted above, though, Skattebo suffered a serious leg injury against the Philadelphia Eagles that brought a premature end to his season. Considering all the promise Skattebo was showcasing, losing him certainly hurt, but beyond that, there were questions about his availability for the start of the 2026 campaign.

Skattebo has been progressing well throughout the offseason, so much so that he was confident enough to do a backflip at Fanatics Fest over the weekend. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Giants rusher didn’t exactly stick the landing, as he fell backwards, making an already concerning incident even worse. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for fans to address Skattebo’s poor decision on social media.

“I can’t even imagine John Harbaugh’s reaction to seeing this LOL,” one fan said in response to the clip.

“Any reason why Cam Skattebo appears to be trying to end his own career?” another wondered.

“It’s early, but Cam Skattebo might be the dumbest NFL player of all time,” read another post alongside this video.

Giants Hoping Cam Skattebo Will Be Ready for Week 1

Skattebo certainly is a one-of-a-kind guy, and while that makes him endearing to fans in some ways, it’s also creating problems for the Giants. Realistically, seeing Skattebo do a backflip on his recently repaired leg is the last thing the team needs, but that just doesn’t register for him. Sure, he avoided catastrophe here, but who’s to say that will be the case the next time he does something reckless?

All eyes are going to be on Skattebo once training camp gets underway later this month to see what his level of participation is as he continues to work his way back to full health. In order for New York’s offense to operate at the highest level possible, it needs Skattebo on the field, which is why he has received so much flak for this hair-brained move.