Giants’ Cam Skattebo Makes Backflip Vow After Harbaugh Intervention

The New York Giants have several key players making their way back from injury at the start of training camp, particularly on offense.

Superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers is still not at 100% as he continues to rehab his knee, an injury that cost him a good majority of the 2025 season.

Second-year running back Cam Skattebo is still working his way back to full participation as well, after fracturing his ankle in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Skattebo seems to be alright; in fact, he’s been pulling out his signature backflip celebration throughout the offseason.

He was able to land the one at Brian Burns’ celebrity softball game, to fans’ dismay, but he didn’t have the same luck this past week at Fanatics Fest.

From the young running back’s latest comments, though, it seems the backflip will be put away for now, as he ramps up in camp.

Cam Skattebo Admits Backflip Mistake

Speaking with reporters after practice on Friday, Skattebo admitted to pulling out his signature celebration a little too much and revealed the New York Giants’ head coach had a conversation with him about it.

“Obviously I do some dumb things here and there, but I learn from it. My coach talked to me, told me how he felt. I learned from it. Will I do a backflip again? Probably not. You live and you learn and we move on,” Skattebo said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Raanan followed up, asking if it would be different when the real games rolled around.

“When game time comes around, we’ll see when game time comes around. Right now, we’re focused on training camp. We’ll keep the backflips off the field for now.”

The Giants definitely want Skattebo back at full power ahead of the 2025 season. When he was on the field for New York, the former fourth-round pick was instant offense.

In eight games and five starts, Skattebo totaled 617 yards from scrimmage on 125 touches, scoring seven rushing and receiving touchdowns.

To make sure he stays healthy until September, the Giants organization and its fans will hope to see fewer acrobatics out of their running back.

How Healthy is Cam Skattebo?

Skattebo isn’t back at full capacity yet for the New York Giants, and he said as much to reporters after practice.

“I’ve felt 99%. I think the 100% is when I put shoulder pads on, and I’m able to hit someone,” the young running back said. “That’s when I’ll tell you I’m 100%. For now, I’m 99.9% OK.”

It seems like the Giants have big plans for Skattebo. According to Raanan’s training camp notes, he’s been first up during live practices over backfield mate Tyrone Tracy.

There hasn’t been a clear starter named yet, but as long as Skattebo is back at full health, it feels like he would be the favorite.

Not only was he the Giants’ most productive running back last season, but he also has built a good rapport with hopeful franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart.

He just has to hold off on the backflips for now.