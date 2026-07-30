Jaxson Dart Using ‘New Wrinkle’ at Giants Training Camp

A new coaching staff for the New York Giants is already installing key changes for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart at the team’s training camp, including an interesting “new wrinkle” that will dramatically alter how the young signal-caller attacks defenses.

During the first day at camp on Wednesday, July 29, “Dart spent much of practice operating under center, which is a new wrinkle after he operated from the shotgun on 79.9 percent of his snaps last season,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

As the numbers show, this is no-small change for Dart. It’s also a surprising one given the arrival of new head coach John Harbaugh, his chosen offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and veteran consultant Greg Roman.

All three have been used to working with quarterbacks who share Dart’s dual-threat skills. Mobile passers like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields, who spend a lot of their time removed from center in shotgun and pistol formations to run read-option plays.

There are advantages to putting Dart under center more often, but the Giants are risking taking their most important player out of his comfort zone. Fortunately, Dart’s early exposure to the new way of doing things is earning positive reviews.

Jaxson Dart ‘More Comfortable’ With Key Changes

Duggan noted how “Dart looked comfortable, repeatedly hitting intermediate passes. The Giants also featured screen passes, and Dart connected with (running back Tyrone) Tracy for a big gain on one.”

The reference to Dart also making good use of the screen game speaks to another key change on Nagy’s watch. Both adjustments are designed to make Dart’s job easier.

Starting from under center will disguise run-pass intent, while more screens can help Dart get the ball out of his hands quicker to stack easy completions and yards after the catch. Those things should eliminate the guilty habit in Dart’s playing style, while also reducing how often he trusts his legs and exposes himself to big hits.

Fixing those issues is the motivation for the Giants reshaping the structure of Dart’s game. It’s going to be a process, but the first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft is already making progress, based on the positive press.

Duggan’s upbeat assessment of Dart’s first day was shared by Paul Schwartz and Brandon London of the New York Post. They both agreed Dart “was in command” and is “clearly more comfortable under center now than he was at this time last year.”

It’s clear Dart is trending in the right direction after some indecision within the new system earlier this offseason. Being more decisive is not just easier for Dart because of X’s and O’s, but also thanks to the personnel the Giants have added to his supporting cast, new targets who were all active to open camp.

New Giants Receivers Already Active

Go-to wide receiver Malik Nabers being present and mobile so soon after tearing his ACL last season is a huge boost for the Giants, Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen had already surrounded Dart with alternative pass-catchers.

Harbs will be happy to see key new faces active during the initial stages of camp. Not only active, but thriving running Nagy’s key concepts.

As John Schmeelk of Giants.com pointed out, “the Giants ran a number of screens, including one perfectly called into a blitz by the defense that could have been a big gain for Tyrone Tracy Jr. On the previous play, Dart completed a well-thrown pass on a deep out to Darnell Mooney. Dart also completed a number of passes in the middle of the field to Isaiah Likely.”

Mooney is a Nagy favorite who adds speed to the wideout corps, while former Ravens tight end Likely possesses breakout skills as a roving playmaker. Dart needs to build chemistry with both, as well as forming a rapport with other new arrivals, including a free agent who was busy on Day 1.

Schmeelk also described how “Dart’s first pass of camp was a completion to Calvin Austin III after a play action boot to the right. He connected with Austin on a well-timed comeback route near the sideline.”

Just like the screen passes to Tracy, Dart rolling out after faking a handoff, before finding ex-Pittsburgh Steelers burner Austin, is further proof the Giants’ QB1 is getting up to speed with the core new concepts of a more efficient offense.