Giants Get ‘Complex’ Cam Skattebo Warning

The arrival of John Harbaugh as head coach, two new 300-plus pound blockers and a smash-mouth offense are supposed to add up to a breakout season for Cam Skattebo, but the New York Giants have instead received a telling warning about the second-year running back’s “ceiling” once he’s fully healthy.

It’s a warning revealed by a quartet of damning statistics from Skattebo’s rookie season. Number that reveal the fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft wasn’t all that explosive, even before his debut campaign was cut short thanks to a dislocated ankle.

The stats are cause for concern, but there’s still a compelling case for why Skattebo can take a leap now his full recovery seems imminent. A case based on personnel, scheme and philosophy.

Giants Have 4 Reasons to Worry About Cam Skattebo

Harbaugh has exactly four reasons to worry about Skattebo being the Giants’ lead back in 2026, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He pointed out why “the stats from Skattebo’s rookie season paint a complex picture.”

Duggan noted Skattebo “was tied for fourth in the NFL with seven touchdowns in the first eight games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He was also ninth in first downs per rush. Those stats demonstrate the effectiveness of Skattebo’s battering-ram style.”

So far, so good for Harbaugh, who’s long had a preference for power-style running backs and has already talked up Skattebo’s potential in this offense. Unfortunately, some underlying numbers indicate Skattebo’s upside is limited.

Those numbers begin with Duggan detailing “Skattebo only had a carry of 20-plus yards, which gained 24 yards. He was tied for 30th with a 4.1-yard-per-carry average. Even with his punishing style, Skattebo only averaged 3.0 yards after contact per rush, which would have tied for 27th if he had enough carries to qualify. He ranked 26th in rushing success rate. Skattebo should enter the season as the Giants’ No. 1 back as long as he’s fully healthy, but his lack of explosiveness might limit his ceiling.”

This is hardly the statistical framework to justify predictions Skattebo will break a significant barrier on the ground. Yet, the mediocre numbers from last season only explain part of the narrative around Skattebo.

The other part is dependant on what Harbaugh and his staff, along with two new recruits in front of Skattebo, can mean for the Giants’ rushing attack.

Rebuilt Running Game Can Be Team Strength

Skattebo should be expected to boost his numbers after the way Harbaugh has rebuilt this running game. The process started with the new Giants boss signing one of his favorites from his days with the Baltimore Ravens, six-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard.

He’s a 6-foot-3, 300-pound lead blocker eager to knock open holes for Skattebo to manufacture bigger gains more consistently. Ricard’s desire to help Skattebo succeed is shared by this year’s 10th-overall draft pick, beefy 335-pound guard Francis ‘Sisi’ Mauigoa.

The presence of Mauigoa and Ricard isn’t the only reason to believe Skattebo will be better during his second season. There’s also the support of third-year pro Tyrone Tracy Jr., whose speedy, slashing style offers the ideal complement to Skattebo’s straight-ahead game.

Mixing in ample carries for Tracy will keep Skattebo fresh and hopefully more dynamic. Balancing that committee approach fits with how longtime Harbaugh ally, run-game coordinator Greg Roman, has historically designed rushing schemes and concepts.

Each of these factors can drive improvement in Skattebo’s numbers and ease any concerns for the Giants about the potential engine of Harbaugh’s offense.