Cam Skattebo Sends Giants Defiant Message Amid Najee Harris Arrival

Recovering from a dislocated ankle and facing fresh competition for carries won’t slow Cam Skattebo down. Instead, the second-year running back has sent a defiant message to the New York Giants that he intends to come back stronger than ever and make a key change to his game to stay ahead of the pack, including newly arrived four-time 1,000-yard rusher Najee Harris.

Skattebo’s straight-ahead running style quickly made him a fan favorite after being selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The 24-year-old’s appetite for contact isn’t diminished, but Skattebo revealed, “I’m learning how to take less hits and try to maneuver better around people instead of through them and realizing that I could have got four more yards if I would have just taken a step to the left,” per the New York Post’s Zach Braziller.

It’s a necessary change for a young player who had his rookie year brutally curtailed by injury after just eight games. Skattebo admitted, “those are things that I’m just going to continue to add to my game and add to my bag of tools that I can pull from to make sure that I stay healthy and I stay successful.”

Skattebo’s desire to become more elusive has interesting implications for his place in a rotation now featuring Harris. New head coach John Harbaugh has a preference for a bruising style of power running, and Skattebo is aware of the increased demands on every running back on the roster.

Cam Skattebo Can’t Risk Changing too Much

Adding too many moves to his rushing approach is a risk for Skattebo. Particularly when he acknowledges “Coach [John Harbaugh] loves that I run right over the top of people. Physicality is his No. 1 thing, and it gets the [offensive] line going even more.”

Skattebo got things going when he carried four times for 19 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in the Giants‘ first preseason game. Harbaugh told reporters, “I saw the Cam Skattebo that you guys all know and saw last year. So I don’t know that he’s 100% twitchy and explosive yet, but he’s getting there. He’s come a long way in the last two, three weeks,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

This a strong endorsement of Skattebo because Harbaugh wants to see a smash-mouth runner ready and able to punish defenses. Skattebo fits the plan on the surface, but hidden stats reveal one area where he must improve.

That room for improvement is one reason why the Giants struck a deal for Harris.

Giants Building Power Running Game

Harris has already promised the Giants he’ll fit the new schemes on the ground. His words fit with what Harbaugh expects from the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers back.

Harbaugh talked Harris up when he admitted, “I felt like the hair on the back of my neck stood up when I saw him over there, you know? He’s a big dude. So, yes, he’s coming back from the Achilles injury he had with my brother [Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh]. And he looked good in the workout. You know, he’s not back 100 percent. He’s not in football shape yet. So, if we are able to do something, it’ll be a process. But that would be a guy that has got a lot of experience. He’s a decorated vet.”

Turning 6-foot-1, 242-pound Harris loose can become a core part of the bludgeoning ground attack Harbaugh and longtime ally Greg Roman are designing. Skattebo will also be a feature of the scheme, provided his new approach doesn’t go against the grain.