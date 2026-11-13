Cam Skattebo Slams Giants Fans, Play-Calling After Commanders Loss

Cam Skattebo thinks fans could’ve helped more during the New York Giants’ 24-21 defeat at home to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, and the second-year running back also believes head coach John Harbaugh didn’t “trust” him during a key sequence late in the game at MetLife Stadium in Week 10.

Skattebo, who rushed for two touchdowns, didn’t get the ball on a pivotal third-and-short that might’ve iced the game for the Giants in the fourth quarter. He told NFL on Prime Video (h/t Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News), “It sucks, and I think part of it is I put myself in a situation last time we played these guys that kind of killed the trust in coach maybe a little bit, me giving up the ball last time. And maybe he didn’t want to give me the ball again. I don’t know. I’m not gonna say that was something he was thinking. But I would think that as well.”

Although Skattebo was content to only hint that Harbaugh and his staff made a mistake, the fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft was clearer about the atmosphere in the stadium. Skattebo believes “the stadium could be a bit louder when the defense is on the field in critical moments,” according to Leonard.

Those are barbed comments about the energy and strategy that underpinned the Giants during a crucial game against an NFC East rival. Skattebo’s honest about his late fumble during the 24-24 tie with the Commanders in Week 5, followed by his subsequent benching for the win over the New Orleans Saints a week later.

Yet, Skattebo still barely concealed his frustration about not hearing his name called when the Giants needed a game-tying field goal late on Thursday.

Cam Skattebo Frustrated With Late Play-Calling

Skattebo didn’t have his number called on four consecutive plays when the Giants were in position to tie. They had two timeouts left, 42 seconds on the clock and the ball in Commanders’ territory after quarterback J.J. McCarthy had connected with rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields for 21 yards.

It would’ve been tight, but there was time for Skattebo to get the football and work the Giants into position for a makable kick. Instead, Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy let McCarthy continue to throw amid the heat of the Commanders’ relentless blitz.

McCarthy eventually wilted when he was hit and his altered pass was picked off by Washington cornerback Rasul Douglas. Skattebo was asked by reporters if he felt he should’ve gotten a few carries in this situation.

The 24-year-old tried to be diplomatic, but his diplomacy didn’t land. Skattebo said, “I can’t say that. Do I think that? Yeah. But I can’t say that. It could’ve been any situation at any time,” per SNY Giants.

Skattebo’s obvious underlying frustration is justified. Particularly when he ran well, averaging 4.3 yards per carry against a Commanders’ front missing injured defensive tackles Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw.

Nagy had the chance to use Skattebo as a battering ram and play the kind of physical, ground-and-pound football Harbaugh loves. Yet, the coaching staff consistently chose other ways to move the ball in clutch moments this week.

The most notable example occurred when the Giants faced 3rd-and-3 at the Commanders’ 39-yard line with two minutes left. A first down would’ve been a clock killer, so the stage was set for Skattebo.

Instead, McCarthy kept the ball on a designed QB run blown up by Washington’s rookie linebacker Sonny Styles.

Skattebo didn’t like the call, but Big Blue’s defense still could’ve made a stop. Skattebo wanted the unit inspired by more noise from the stands.

Giants Fans Taking Heat

The idea fans could have been louder in crunch time is debatable. There’s always room for more noise to disrupt opponents on third down.

It’s fair to say Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels, his offensive line and receivers weren’t distracted enough on football’s money down. They converted seven of 14 third downs, according to ESPN.

Perhaps Giants fans would’ve been more vocal if the defense had given them more reasons to shout. Instead, the unit lacked the punch of previous weeks, particularly when rushing the passer.

Daniels was hit “just twice in the contest. One was a Shelby Harris sack. The other was a touchdown pass he threw to Ben Sinnott. Daniels was pressured on just 17.9% of his dropbacks, the 2nd-lowest pressure pct faced in his career,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The Giants needed more heat on the pocket, but key players like recently dominant rookie linebacker Arvell Reese were subdued. Reese and edge-rusher Abdul Carter’s struggles summed up a bad night for the Giants.

They simply never played enough of the Harbaugh brand of football in any phase.